9 Safe Cleaning Products for Families to Use

Safe Cleaning Products for Families!

It can be a struggle to keep our houses clean with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. However, when we do clean, we sometimes forget about the harsh chemicals that might be going into our products. Not only are we breathing in these products, but young children, especially babies, are constantly putting objects in their mouths. While it might be hard to pay attention to what is going into our cleaning products, there are countless affordable healthy products that are organic and limit harsh chemicals. Check out these 9 safe cleaning products for families!

Psst… Check out COVID-19 Omicron Update: a Guide for NYC Parents

Seventh Generation is known for their cleaning products and are always looking to “create a more healthy, sustainable and equitable world”. One such Seventh Generation Product, this disinfectant spray eliminates odors and kills household germs on hard, non-porous surfaces. The active ingredient in this spray is Thymol, which is present as a component of essential oil. $5.50

Made with plant-derived ingredients, essential oils, and other natural products, Mrs. Meyers states that “Enough is Enough” for conventional ingredients and ‘sterile smells’ to get a c=good clean. Mrs. Meyers products are a collection inspired by the flowers and herbs that smell beautiful, while also riding daily dirt and grime from your house. In addition to containing essential oils, all products are made with a cruelty-free formula and are contained in recyclable packaging. For those interested in learning more about the ingredients, Mrs. Meyers website includes a glossary of the ingredients found in their products. Some of their products include hand soap, dish soap, and a multi-purpose everyday cleaner. $4.29

Similarly to most of these cleaners, Method creates products with the people and the planet in mind, especially in terms of the responsibility to the environment. Every product is plant-based and made in one location, reducing their carbon footprint. The all-purpose cleaner destroys grease and grime and is made solely with plant-based material. Specifically all cleaners are made from corn and coconut that makes it simple to cut through the hardest of messes, all while leaving behind a pleasant scent. Each product on Method’s website contains a list of ingredients as well as any full disclosure requirements. $4.00

Since the 1980’s Biokleen has been committed to producing effective plant and mineral based cleaners that are safe for families, pets, and the planet. All products are free from phosphates, chlorine, ammonia, brighteners, and artificial colors and fragrances. Their goal is to use plants, minerals, microbes, and enzymes to break down dirt and odors for maximum cleaning. The All-purpose cleaner is made with citrus and grapefruit seed extract in order to clean and degrease dirt. Leaving no residue or fumes, it is gentle enough for most surfaces and just needs to be diluted with water. $16.82 for 64fl oz

ECOS products use ‘sustainable chemistry’ in order to take into account the entire lifestyle of a product or formula. Their main value they live by is the “if it touches your skin, it’s likely in your body, meaning they use hypoallergenic materials that won’t be harmful if left on the skim and are safe for families and pets. Made with parsley, which is a powerful odor neutralizer with antioxidant properties, this all-purpose cleaner is perfect for removing everyday dirt, grease and grime from any surface in your home. Not only is this product animal cruelty-free, but was also awarded by the EPA’s Safer Choice Program, and are 100% vegan. $3.99

All products by Puracy are developed by doctors, who craft a natural, safe, and effective way to clean and care for your items. Puracy strives to be safe for those with allergies and even the most sensitive of skins by using ingredients like Pink Himilanian Salt, Coconut, pure olive oil, and essential oils. Gentle on the skin and the senses, this natural multi-surface cleaner comes in two scents: Green Tea & Lime, and Organic Lemongrass. Not only is this safe and effective on surfaces such as chrome, counters, electronics, floors, toys, etc., but it is also streakless and residue-free. Just like all of Puracy’s products, there are no sulfates, animal by-products, dyes, synthetic fragrances, chlorine, petrochemicals, and ammonia. $19.53

Meliora Cleaning Products provides plant-friendly home cleaning and laundry products that are safe for the household and the environment. The founder Kate became invested in creating products with safe ingredients while studying for her Masters degree in Environmental Engineering. Frustrated by cleaning products not listing ingredients, she set out to create a new cleaning brand that ensured responsible consumerism, meaning they disclose every single ingredient right on the label. The Gentle Home Cleaning Scrub, which comes in Peppermint Tea Tree and Unscented, is a mixture of baking soda and the all-purpose home cleaner soap. It works great on tubs, tiles, and stovetops around the home. $8.99

Baby’s love to explore and touch everything in their sight, which means that every part of your home needs to be safe for them to interact with. Babyganics understands that parenting, while fulfilling, can be messy and hard, and to make parenting easier, their products are made with little kids in mind without parabens, phthalates or artificial ingredients. This All-Purpose cleaner is great for kitchen countertops, high chairs, toys, walls, hardwood floors, electronics, practically any surface your baby can get their hands, and mouth, on. $16.97

Branch Basics strive to take all toxins out of your products by only using plant and mineral based ingredients that are fragrance free and contain no harmful preservatives. Some of the major ingredients include Decyl Glucoside, organic chamomile, coco-glucose, sodium citrate, sodium bicarbonate, and sodium phytate. Their concentrate, which can be used for all of their products, cost $49, but their premium starter kit costs $69 and includes all products, the concentrate, and oxygen boost. Made with a refillable bottle, the all-purpose cleaner works on countertops, stovetops, dishes, and stains. This refillable bottle costs $4.00.