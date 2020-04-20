13 Baby-Safe Household Cleaning Products for 2020

During these crazy times, parents are focusing on keeping their houses clean and their babies healthy and happy. Check out these 13 baby-friendly cleaning products that will keep every room in your house squeaky clean!
-
Babyganics Foaming Dish and Bottle Soap
This dish soap can clean the toughest messes such as dried milk and grease. Formulated without fragrances or dyes, this foaming soap does not irritate skin and is non-allergenic in order to keep babies safe! $4.99, babyganics.com
-
Molly’s Suds All Natural Landry Powder
Made from only five earth-derived ingredients, this long-lasting laundry powder is affordable and does not contain harsh chemicals that could irritate your baby’s skin. $21.99, mollyssuds.com
-
Babyganics Toy, Table & Highchair Wipes
Babyganics continues to keep babies safe with their cleaning products! These wipes will make sure that there is no dirt or grime on any of the surfaces your child touches or toys they put in their mouths. $4.99, babyganics.com
-
The Honest Company Multi-Surface Cleaner
This plant-derived cleaner can be used on any surface your child puts their hands on, making it a must-have for tough messes! $3.99, honest.com
-
FIT Organic Baby Laundry Stain Remover
Kids will be kids, which means their clothing will continue to have pesky stains. This stain remover will help get rid of any kind of stain you find while also making your kids’ clothes smell clean and fresh. $5.99, fitorganic.com
-
Babyganics Tub and Tile Cleaner
Beat dirt and grime that builds up in the tub with this tub and tile cleaner. This plant-based cleaner is great for everyday use in showers, tubs, tiles, fixtures, drains, counters and chrome. babyganics.com
-
Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner
This everyday cleaner is safe to use on multiple surfaces, and leaves a fresh garden-inspired scent that will have you feeling refreshed! $3.99, mrsmeyers.com
-
The Honest Company Baby Laundry Detergent
This laundry detergent is designed for babies and perfect for little ones that have sensitive skin. It will leave your clothes brighter and softer. $12.95, honest.com
-
Seventh Generation Dishwashing Liquid
The Seventh Generation Dishwashing liquid gets rid of dried-up food and grease that is left on your dishes, and is committed to doing so for the next seven generations to come! $3.39, seventhgeneration.com
-
Puracy Natural Multi-Surface Cleaner
This eco-friendly solution is engineered to cut through dirt on any surface and is almost 100% natural, making it safe to use around the whole family. $11.88, puracy.com
-
Vaska Botanical Spotoff Spot Remover
For all of the grass stain messy lunchtimes, Vaska’s Spot remover uses only safe, botanical cleaning agents to get rid of stains without ruining the fabric. $9.99, svnaturally.com
-
DIY Hardwood floor cleaner
Make your own floor cleaner! All you need is distilled vinegar, vegetable oil (not used for cooking), and some water. You can save some money while keeping your floors clean. mamainstincts.com
-
DIY Disinfecting Spray
Disinfecting spray is one of the most popular items that people use in their homes. If you can’t find a spray that you like or simply can’t find them at all, making your own spray is a great alternative that is non-toxic. Using white vinegar, water, rubbing alcohol and essential oil will leave your house feeling fresh! mamainstincts.com