Just the Two of Us: A Couple’s Ultimate Cruise Vacation on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas

Since becoming a parent almost 17 years ago, my husband and I have gone away together a total of zero times. Not a weekend, not an overnight, nada. We had so many excuses, more like four of them- our children. And while I know how important it is for couples to spend time together, let’s face it, this is easier said than done. But sometimes, an opportunity presents itself, and you just have to go for it. Royal Caribbean, known for their world-class cruises featuring 29 different ships and more than 300 destinations, reached out to invite me on a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas, with a stop in Florida, on their Symphony of the Seas ship sailing for the first time ever from the New York area. And, of course, I accepted. Actually, it was more like as soon as I checked my schedule, my husband’s schedule, and my children’s schedules, then I accepted.

Schedules were cleared; now, on to child care. I am fortunate enough to have my parents nearby, and I presented them with an opportunity to spend quality time with their precious grandsons for seven nights. Who would pass up the opportunity to ferry four adorable children to and from school, extracurricular activities, friends’ houses, and, of course, feed them for a whole week? Apparently, not my parents. Bless them. With childcare sorted out, I was able to start planning for our vacation for two.

What to Wear

I started to think about what to pack, which was going to be a breeze, considering I usually pack for five. Of course, I packed the swimwear, casual clothes for daytime, sunscreen, and hats, but I also needed to consult the Royal Caribbean app to find out what kind of theme nights there would be so that I could pack accordingly. We had white night, 70’s night, Caribbean night, and formal night. I was a little nervous for formal night, but I was assured that there is a range of what is considered “formal,” so I didn’t need to bring a ball gown- but I totally could have if I wanted to. I stuck with a classic black dress, but there were families in everything from shirts, ties, and sundresses to full formal with tuxedos and gowns. Everyone looked beautiful, and it was fun when the whole ship participated. I also packed a book, which sounds like a basic item to bring with you on a trip, but normally, when I vacation with my family (and I use the word “vacation” loosely), I’m so busy planning activities, packing snacks, and breaking up fights, that I never have time to crack open a book. But not this time, because I was going on a real vacation, and I could read anything that I wanted, but it certainly wasn’t going to involve an underpants-wearing caped crusader (no offense, Dav Pilkey.)

Kids are in Safe Hands

As the countdown continued to our first vacation ever since the kids were born, I created a document for my parents with daily itineraries for each child: what time they needed to be in school, what time they needed to be picked up, and which days they need to be at after school programs. I also went shopping to stock my parents’ home with snacks for school, chicken nuggets, fish sticks, and hot dogs to make sure that there were plenty of backup options for when the kids refuse my mom’s dinners, just like when they refuse mine (spoiler alert: they ate everything she served.) I was really nervous for them, but I told them to be brave and reminded them that I was only a phone call away. Then I said goodbye to my kids.

Things to Do Before You Cruise Off

Download the Royal Caribbean App, and do this way before your trip. The app provides a wealth of information and includes your daily itinerary with activities, shows, games, theme nights, a map of the ship, dining options, schedules, and more. The amount of activities on the ship can be overwhelming, so it’s a good idea to go over what you may want to do before you board. You can also use the app to make reservations for shows, book excursions, purchase internet, and drink packages, order photos taken onboard, check-in for your trip, fill out necessary documents, and more. If you prefer to see the daily itinerary on paper, you can visit guest services, which give out the “Cruise Compass” newsletter with a list of the day’s events, games, activities, weather, and “drink of the day.”

Our Ultimate Cruise

The big day arrived, and we loaded the car and made our way to Bayonne. Over the years, people have told us how wonderful cruising is, but I never gave it much thought because I could never justify paying to fly and stay at a hotel to get to a port that is far away. With the Symphony of the Seas ship departing from New Jersey, it’s only a quick drive away from my home on Long Island, cutting out the need for extra travel expenses. We arrived at Cape Liberty and checked in during the time frame that we were assigned through our Royal Caribbean app. A friend gave me a heads up that we wouldn’t receive our luggage right away and to take a carry-on with us with the things we would need immediately- sunscreen, change of clothes, toiletries, etc. We also made sure to have our passports with us. Don’t leave that at home! I must have checked my bag ten times to make sure that we had them with us. We entered the terminal, which was very similar to an airport terminal, went through security, where I presented my passport, which I knew for a fact that I had not left at home, and made our way onto the ship.

On our way to our room, we were greeted by Ida, who introduced himself as our Stateroom Attendant for our Ocean View Balcony room and let us know that he was available if we needed anything. And he was. Just like the other members of the staff that we would soon be meeting, Ida was warm, friendly, and knowledgeable and made sure to call us by name whenever we saw him. I knew right then and there that I could never work on a cruise ship because my ability to remember anyone’s names, not even my children, would immediately disqualify me from working for Royal Caribbean. When we entered the room, we were instantly grabbed by the stunning view from our balcony. Even though we were still docked in Jersey, we had the Manhattan skyline to admire. The room was spacious, with a comfortable king-size bed, a couch that pulled out for more guests, a closet with plenty of space to hang clothes, and a wall-mounted television. I never needed to use the magnetic hooks for this sized room, but if I was traveling with my children, then I might have.

It was almost time to depart, so we went to the 16th floor to wave goodbye to those on shore. You could feel the excitement of everyone on board, ready to start their vacations. Our fellow passengers included families (small and large), retirees, honeymooners, couples, and even a wedding party- yes, you can get married on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship! The 16th floor and 15th floors of Symphony of the Seas are home to the pools, jacuzzis, waterslides, ziplining, FlowRider surfing simulator, basketball courts, ping pong tables, miniature golf course, pickle ball court, The Perfect Storm water slides, The Ultimate Abyss which is a high-speed dry slide that takes you from the 16th floor to the 6th floor in a dark tunnel with flashing lights- it’s so much fun!

Speaking of the 6th floor, aka The Boardwalk, is not only the landing pad for The Ultimate Abyss, but home to a carnival-like atmosphere featuring a beautiful carousel, carnival games, netted climbing wall, the Auqatheater, and the entrance to the rock climbing wall. If you’re feeling hungry and nostalgic for fair food, stop by the Dog House for a classic hot dog with all of the fixings or choose from a variety of sausages. Need a sugar rush? Check out the specialty shop Sugar Beach for an endless array of sweet treats, ice cream, and kids’ workshops. Sugar Beach and select restaurants, like Johnny Rockets and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, are not included with your cruise but offer passengers the opportunity to dine on a variety of specialty fares.

On the other side of the 6th floor is the Vitality Spa & Fitness and the Vitality Cafe. Here, you can pamper yourself with facials, body wraps, massages- alone or with your someone special, and so much more. The state-of-the-art gym features machines, weights, classes, and health seminars. Some of the classes are included with your trip, while others require an additional fee. The Vitality Cafe is located at the entrance of the area and features an array of smoothies, protein shakes, and juices. Don’t see what you want on the menu? You can create your own and enjoy a personalized beverage (I liked ordering my juice with beets, oranges, and apples!) There is a fee for the items on the Cafe’s menu, but they are included in the Deluxe and Refreshment Beverage Packages.

While we are on the topic of drink packages, let’s break it down. There are three drink packages to choose from: the Classic Soda Package, the Refreshment Package, and the Deluxe Beverage Package. The Classic Soda Package is exactly what it sounds like and includes fountain sodas and refills, access to the Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage machine, giving passengers the option to mix and create soda blends, and includes a souvenir Coca-Cola Cup. The Refreshment Package includes everything in the Classic Soda Package, plus premium coffee and teas, freshly squeezed juices, bottled water, non-alcoholic cocktails, and milkshakes at Johnny Rockets. The Deluxe Beverage Package includes everything that the Refreshment Package includes, plus cocktails, spirits, liqueurs, beers, and wine by the glass, all up to $14. None of the packages include beverages purchased inside licensed Starbucks, but the Starbucks drinks served at the Cafe Promenade (open 24 hours a day) are included. Beverage packages are optional, but when one person in your room buys it, you all have to buy it for the entire duration of the trip. You can purchase your drink package on the ship, but there is often a discount if you purchase it prior to your trip on the Royal Caribbean app.

Another purchase you’ll want to consider is an internet package. Depending on the length of your cruise, you may not feel it’s necessary to have the internet and might welcome being disconnected for a while. But as a parent leaving kids on land, I think it’s a necessity. Unlike the drink packages, you can share the internet because it’s based on how many devices are used. We had an internet package that allowed for two devices, so if I needed to use my laptop, I would disconnect the internet from my phone and then connect it to my laptop. Since my husband still had his internet connection to his phone, we were still reachable. You can purchase this on the ship or purchase in advance at a discounted rate. There are combination drinks and internet packages as well. You do not need to purchase an internet package to use the Royal Caribbean app.

And while you’re pre-purchasing your drinks and internet, browse through the Royal Caribbean app to explore the many excursions offered on your cruise. Excursions are optional and are an additional fee. If you decide to stay onboard, you can continue to enjoy all of the amenities that the ship has to offer, or you can leave to do your own thing- just make sure that you are back before departure time. We had the option to go on excursions when we made stops in Orlando, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas. In Orlando, we visited the Daytona International Speedway, where we got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of this historic sports complex, took pictures in the winners’ circle, and traveled through racing history at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. In the Bahamas, we toured Nassau, learned about historic buildings, and made stops at a rum cake shop for delicious souvenirs and the John Watling’s Distillery, where we were greeted with refreshing pina colada samples. Some of us had more than one, but I’m not going to name names.

During our second day in the Bahamas, everyone was invited to disembark for a Perfect Day at CocoaCay. CocoaCay, an island exclusive to Royal Caribbean, is included with your cruise to the Bahamas, and offers passengers a full day of fun in paradise, no matter what that means to you. From lounging by the pool or the beach to sports to water play areas, it’s all there. While most activities are free, there is a fee for extras like snorkeling, zip lining, the Thrill Water Park, and the Up, Up, and Away helium balloon ride. CocoaCay covers about 125 acres and has a tram service to take you around the island, with stops along the way for you to hop on and hop off. We made our way to the all-new Hideaway Beach, where, for an additional fee, visitors have access to an adults-only retreat with a party vibe, swim-up bar, and stunning views. If you really want to amp up your island experience, book one of the Caribbean’s first-ever Overwater Cabanas, complete with overwater hammocks and private slides right into the water. If you’re looking for more kid-friendly fun, head over to Splashaway Bay, where, for no additional cost, children can climb, slide, and get soaked in this splash play area. Getting hungry? There are five restaurants on the island for you to indulge in that are included with your visit. Getting thirsty? There are a number of bars ready to mix a tropical cocktail for you and if you purchased the deluxe drink package, it’s good for beverages on CocoaCay as well. The same goes for your internet package.

Back on the ship, it was time to get ready for dinner. After a shower and a quick change, we headed to the dining room. The dining options are endless on Symphony of the Seas. You can stick with the restaurants and cafes that are included with your cruise, or you can see what else there is to try at eateries like Jamie’s Italian, from the mind of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and Izumi, offering an exotic Asian-inspired experience. For breakfast, we liked the expansive buffett at the Windjammer, an included restaurant, offering everything from yogurt and fresh fruit to pancakes and eggs along with stunning ocean views. Pro tip: get to the Windjammer early to avoid the breakfast rush, or take what you like back to your room and dine there. For dinners, we ate in the Main Dining Room, where we were warmly greeted at every meal, especially by Jackie the Maître d’ and by our Head Waiter, Karietha, who made us feel like family. If you do plan to dine outside of the included venues, check out the dining packages where you can enjoy multiple or unlimited restaurant options at a discounted rate with special pricing for children.

After dinner the party continues with an array of live entertainment. Catch Broadway-worthy productions of Hairspray and Flight…Dare to Dream at the Royal Theater, high-flying acrobatics that combines water and theatrics in HiRo at AquaTheater, and see skaters glide along the ice in the time-traveling 1977. Other entertainment includes the Adult Comedy Show and various game shows. The theatrical productions, comedy shows and game shows all require reservations and fill up fast, so book tickets as soon as they become available on your Royal Caribbean app. If you missed out on tickets, you can show up 15 minutes before start time in case seats become available. Not all shows are performed nightly, so keep that in mind when planning your evening. Other nighttime entertainment that doesn’t require reservations includes Casino Royal, which features your favorite Vegas games, karaoke, trivia games, the night club, and so much more.

When traveling as a family, it’s to be expected that at some point you won’t all agree on what you want to do together, and with so much to choose from, it makes the decision even harder. That’s where Symphony of the Seas’ complimentary Adventure Ocean youth program comes in. Parents can drop off their kids, ages 3-12, for a full day of supervised activities just for them, in a dedicated area of the ship. The children are separated into groups by age, and programming is specifically tailored to their interests, including science experiments, art workshops, black light puppet shows, games, and so much more. The tweens and teens program gives older kids ages 12-17 a space of their own to play games, sports, and their own parties. There is also a drop-off program for the littlest cruisers ages 6-36 months, but that does come with an additional fee. With the kids dropped off at Adventure Ocean, the grownups can enjoy some time on their own, knowing that their kids are safe and having fun.

Our time on Symphony of the Seas was coming to an end, and it was time to start packing up. We needed to be off the ship in the morning so that the crew could have it ready for the next set of guests that would be departing later that day. We were given the option to have our luggage taken off the ship for us, which also meant we had to have our bags packed the night before, or we could opt to take our luggage with us when we departed. We chose to take our own luggage, which is why I made sure to have wheels on my duffle, making it easier to get to the parking lot where we left our car 8 days earlier.

We did it! We vacationed! I never thought it would happen, but it did! I even read that book! I could have used at least another week to get to all of the activities on Symphony of the Seas (I never did get a chance to try the zip line), but I definitely enjoyed my time and now see why everyone loves cruising. And now that I know my parents can survive a week with my kids, we won’t wait another 16 years to take a vacation.

Some Tips for a Successful Trip

ID Lanyard: You will get a Sea Pass that works as a room key, credit card, and drink package pass, and having an ID lanyard makes it easy to carry around- especially when you don’t have pockets.

Magnetic Hooks: The rooms’ walls and doors are magnetic, so put up some hooks to create more storage space where you can hang things for easy access.

Towel Clips: It can get windy by the pool area, so use clips to secure your towel to your lounge chair and let others know that this seat is taken.

Soft Luggage: A friend who recently went on a cruise with her family suggested I take luggage that could collapse and be stored under the bed when not in use. I thought this was a great idea, but I’m pretty sure that we were the only ones with rolling duffle bags while everyone else was using regular structured rolling suitcases. But do make sure that however you transport your luggage, it does have wheels. I’ll talk more about why later.

Cruising Ducks: We met this lovely couple at dinner one night on the cruise, and they told us all about Cruising Ducks. This is really a thing. You pack little rubber duckies to hide around the ship for other passengers to find. You can also purchase tags to attach to them to make it more personal. If you find a duck, take a photo and post it to social media with #cruisingducks. You can then keep the duck or hide it again for someone else to find.

Psst… Check out The Best Spots for Family Summer Travel