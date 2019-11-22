The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is filled with holiday magic and charm sure to bring out the holiday spirit in everyone.

Head to Radio City Music Hall to take in the holiday magic of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular! The legendary Rockettes will mesmerize kids from age 1 to 101 as they perform sensational numbers filled with precision dancing, holiday tunes, exquisite costumes, and breathtaking special effects. The Christmas Spectacular is a holiday rite of passage for visitors and locals alike because of its show-stopping numbers and the renowned Rockettes.

Sit back and be prepared to be dazzled for ninety minutes! They call it the Christmas Spectacular for a good reason. This year’s performance begins with a countdown clock to show time to get everyone jazzed up as the orchestra starts playing a medley of favorite Christmas songs. The audience is immersed into a holiday wonderland for the duration as The Rockettes take the stage and wow everybody. The Rockettes are even more riveting and divine in person! The performance is a textbook holiday classic in every way and their precision is truly awe-inspiring. Plus, all the dynamic details make it a one-of-a-kind performance like the digital displays and special effects (think fireworks and snow!) and ornate and festive costumes (from reindeer complete with light-up antlers to finale costumes adorned with 3,000+ Swarovski crystals).

The show is as bright and merry as its host — Santa himself! From a 3D, virtual sleigh ride over the city to a Big Red Bus Tour across town, the show captures the holiday spirit and brings New York at Christmas to life on stage before your very eyes. There are fabulous numbers to celebrate the season like a spin on the Nutcracker and the favorite “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” that’s been delighting audiences since 1933. After a “Living Nativity Scene” (complete with real camels and sheep!), you will be moved by the story and reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. Prepare to be in awe of the grand finale, the marvelous “Christmas Lights,” beautifully blending innovation and tradition. The Christmas Spectacular is riveting from start to finish and leaves you feeling the sparkle and shine of the Rockettes holiday magic!

To make the magic as seamless as possible for your family, plan to arrive an hour early to leave plenty of time to get into the building, experience the joy of Radio City during the Christmas season, and get to your seats with plenty of time to spare before the curtain rises. We allowed ample time for security which gave us extra time to enjoy pre-show offerings. My little ladies pulled me straight toward the souvenir stand and loved the special Rockettes merchandise. After we made a requisite purchase, I thought we were almost ready to find our seats but we spotted a beautiful Rockette waving on the mezzanine. My future Rockettes led the way up to meet her and we were able to snap a photo opp. With a little coaching, they posed like a Rockette and enjoyed the special meet and greet and have the keepsake photos to remember that magical moment. Then we learned that Santa himself was downstairs in the Grand Lounge. We couldn’t miss this opportunity! We checked this off our list as well. We enjoyed the pre-show fun and the photos beautifully captured these treasured holiday moments at Radio City.

After snapping the perfect photos, hit up the kid-friendly concessions (ranging from popcorn and cotton candy to more substantial meals like hot dogs and chicken fingers but bring your own water – it is $5 per bottle!). Then make sure to stop by the restroom before show time since there is no intermission!

The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular more than lives up to its name and is a memorable experience for the whole family. Enjoy the timeless tradition of the Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes.

For more info, visit radiocitychristmas.com