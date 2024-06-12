Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide
Sponsored

Rochester, NY: The Ideal Family-Friendly Summer Getaway for New Yorkers

By Posted on
Photo Credit: Monica Mullen

Rochester, NY: The Ideal Family-Friendly Summer Getaway for New Yorkers

Just a few hours’ drive (or an Amtrak ride) from the bustling streets of New York City lies a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of history, nature, and fun activities — Rochester, NY.  During the summer months, with sun-filled days and warm weather, Rochester is the perfect spot for families seeking a break from city life. 

Rochester should be on every New Yorker’s list for a family-friendly summer destination, and here’s why!

Family Activities Abound

Rochester boasts a range of family-friendly attractions that become even more enticing in the summer while allowing you to escape the summer heat. The Strong National Museum of Play offers interactive exhibits on toys, video games, and pop culture that will delight kids and adults, along with the world’s most extensive collection of toys, dolls, and games. Nearby, the Rochester Museum & Science Center provides hands-on experiences exploring science, technology, and local history, making learning fun and engaging.

Seabreeze Amusement Park, one of the oldest amusement parks in the country, is a must-visit for thrill-seeking families. Located along the shores of Lake Ontario, it offers a variety of rides and attractions, including roller coasters, a water park, and classic amusement rides. The park provides fun for all ages and is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy a day of excitement.

Enjoy the Summer Harvest

Surrounded by lush farmlands that come alive during the summer harvest, the Greater Rochester area offers several you-pick farms and agricultural venues with no shortage of summer fun. A lavender haze takes over Wickham Farms during the early summer months, followed by sunflowers later in the season. Enjoy a fresh lemonade as your family plays through 30+ attractions, including mini golf, jumping pillow, and more. After a tasty ice cream cone at Long Acre Farms, let the kids’ imaginations run wild as they explore an Amish-made pirate ship, train and monster truck, tractors, kids’ play house, and giant tires. A family tradition since 1918, Schutt’s Apple Mill offers you-pick apples, flowers, and special events year-round. 

A Walk Through the Past

With its rich historical heritage, Rochester offers plenty of educational opportunities for families. The George Eastman Museum, located in the estate of the founder of Kodak, provides a glimpse into the world of photography and film. Meanwhile, the Susan B. Anthony House pays tribute to the pioneering suffragist and is an excellent place to introduce children to the history of civil rights in America. Step back in time with Genesee Country Village and Museum, the largest living history museum in New York State, offering a glimpse of life in the 19th century.

Photo Credit: Mary Courtney

Outdoor Adventures

For families who love to stay active, Rochester doesn’t disappoint. The Genesee Riverway Trail winds through the city and along the Genesee River and is perfect for hiking, biking, or a stroll. For a unique experience, enjoy a sail on the Sam Patch or Colonial Belle while learning about the significant role the Erie Canal played in New York state’s history. Riverie, a new boat on the Genesee River, allows for stunning skyline views while enjoying a leisurely cruise. As a community surrounded by waterways, there are many ways to enjoy water activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and swimming. 

For New Yorkers seeking a summer escape that offers relaxation and many activities, Rochester, NY, stands out as an impeccable choice. Its combination of natural beauty, rich history, and family-focused activities ensures visitors leave with cherished memories and a desire to return.

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Studio E Art Classes

&lt;p&gt;Art, drawing, illustration, painting, and pottery.&amp;nbsp; Studio E Art Classes for ages 2 &amp;frac12; to adult offers a creative space to find joy and rest in the creative arts. 7-week sessions are available for all classes, or just drop into a class to give it a try.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Studio E Art is a great place to schedule a birthday party, celebration, scout troop activity, fundraiser and more.&amp;nbsp; Summer camps for children and tweens are available for half or full day in art or pottery.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Find a complete list of classes, descriptions, and times on our&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://studioeartclass.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;website&lt;/a&gt;, or give us a call at 631-744-4001&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.295; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 8pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-bc02a8ce-7fff-3ce7-fefb-13163f0a79b6&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-2e621915-7fff-f490-fe96-ea466c05ebda&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-eef1d235-7fff-f52c-632b-0a2c03581014&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

KTBYTE

&lt;div&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Computer Science Coding Classes for Children&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;Ages 8 - 18&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Enroll today for a FREE Trial and our Summer and School Year Course Offerings!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Differentiated and Individualized Learning with our Caring and Knowledgeable Staff!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Offer YOUR child the competitive advantage of learning a new language and also using STEM to learn and have fun!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987ktbyte-vision&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;vision&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our vision is to make a high-quality Computer Science (CS) education accessible to students globally while also making CS exciting and engaging for them!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987diffsimilar&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers a progressive Computer Science curriculum for students ages 8-18 years old. Classes range from introductory JavaBlocks&amp;trade; programming to college-level courses.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers classes that stand out from the standard Core Curriculum for high-school students, with unique programs such as USACO prep courses, Generative Art and Design courses, and even Machine Learning courses. Our instructors are dedicated, nurturing and passionate about what they do and committed to ensuring that&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students are exposed to an unparalleled, dynamic, educational and engaging CS learning experience! Register today for a&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1622725037124000&amp;amp;usg=AFQjCNED2R673ZzKakJOtaGSycFpwW73uw&quot;&gt;Free Trial&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;and experience the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987aluminiaccomp&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Alumni Accomplishments&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;alums consistently outperform their peers in terms of their academic accomplishments.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students ace their AP CS courses and exams and are also incredibly successful through the competitive college admissions process.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students have been accepted to numerous Ivy League and competitive colleges and universities including but not limited to Brown, Carnegie Mellon, UChicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, MIT, UPenn, Princeton, Tufts, Yale, and many more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987shorttermbenef&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Makes the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Course Experience Unique?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, all of our instructors are highly qualified and experienced, educational professionals who differentiate learning and offer&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students a multitude of opportunities for individualized instruction by spending hours each week preparing for each specialty class that they teach in order to offer a dynamic, engaging and fun educational course interaction for every&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;student. Through our Virtual Machines, our instructors are able to see exactly what is on your child&amp;rsquo;s screen throughout every class, and as such are easily able to assist your child through any obstacle that may arise. At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our nurturing, knowledgeable and caring teaching staff anticipate and identify when a student may be struggling with a problem even before the student decides to ask a question about it.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987whoareinstructors&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Sets the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Teaching Team Apart?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;instructors are college and post-college working professionals with extensive backgrounds in computer science. At the highest level, our artificial intelligence classes are taught by a graduate sutdent in AI. Each of our teaching professionals is passionate about igniting a love for learning in your child by presenting Computer Science concepts in practical ways which offer the student the opportunity to see Computer Science at work in recognizable applications from daily life. Every class, regardless of level will be individualized and differentiated to ensure your child&amp;rsquo;s success!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family June 2024

Related Articles