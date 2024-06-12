Rochester, NY: The Ideal Family-Friendly Summer Getaway for New Yorkers

Just a few hours’ drive (or an Amtrak ride) from the bustling streets of New York City lies a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of history, nature, and fun activities — Rochester, NY. During the summer months, with sun-filled days and warm weather, Rochester is the perfect spot for families seeking a break from city life.

Rochester should be on every New Yorker’s list for a family-friendly summer destination, and here’s why!

Family Activities Abound

Rochester boasts a range of family-friendly attractions that become even more enticing in the summer while allowing you to escape the summer heat. The Strong National Museum of Play offers interactive exhibits on toys, video games, and pop culture that will delight kids and adults, along with the world’s most extensive collection of toys, dolls, and games. Nearby, the Rochester Museum & Science Center provides hands-on experiences exploring science, technology, and local history, making learning fun and engaging.

Seabreeze Amusement Park, one of the oldest amusement parks in the country, is a must-visit for thrill-seeking families. Located along the shores of Lake Ontario, it offers a variety of rides and attractions, including roller coasters, a water park, and classic amusement rides. The park provides fun for all ages and is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy a day of excitement.

Enjoy the Summer Harvest

Surrounded by lush farmlands that come alive during the summer harvest, the Greater Rochester area offers several you-pick farms and agricultural venues with no shortage of summer fun. A lavender haze takes over Wickham Farms during the early summer months, followed by sunflowers later in the season. Enjoy a fresh lemonade as your family plays through 30+ attractions, including mini golf, jumping pillow, and more. After a tasty ice cream cone at Long Acre Farms, let the kids’ imaginations run wild as they explore an Amish-made pirate ship, train and monster truck, tractors, kids’ play house, and giant tires. A family tradition since 1918, Schutt’s Apple Mill offers you-pick apples, flowers, and special events year-round.

A Walk Through the Past

With its rich historical heritage, Rochester offers plenty of educational opportunities for families. The George Eastman Museum, located in the estate of the founder of Kodak, provides a glimpse into the world of photography and film. Meanwhile, the Susan B. Anthony House pays tribute to the pioneering suffragist and is an excellent place to introduce children to the history of civil rights in America. Step back in time with Genesee Country Village and Museum, the largest living history museum in New York State, offering a glimpse of life in the 19th century.

Outdoor Adventures

For families who love to stay active, Rochester doesn’t disappoint. The Genesee Riverway Trail winds through the city and along the Genesee River and is perfect for hiking, biking, or a stroll. For a unique experience, enjoy a sail on the Sam Patch or Colonial Belle while learning about the significant role the Erie Canal played in New York state’s history. Riverie, a new boat on the Genesee River, allows for stunning skyline views while enjoying a leisurely cruise. As a community surrounded by waterways, there are many ways to enjoy water activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and swimming.

For New Yorkers seeking a summer escape that offers relaxation and many activities, Rochester, NY, stands out as an impeccable choice. Its combination of natural beauty, rich history, and family-focused activities ensures visitors leave with cherished memories and a desire to return.