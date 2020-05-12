Quantcast
Food & Cooking

10 Quick and Healthy Lunch Options Your Children Will Love

child eating a sandwich

Lunch is often the most neglected meal of the day. Between picking the easiest option and finding the time amid a busy day, it’s no wonder we need to be creative in its preparation. As parents, we need to come up with new, healthy, and fast meals for the little ones every day. Don’t worry, you are not alone because we have some quick lunch recipes you can make in a matter of minutes that your children will love.

10 Quick and Healthy Lunch Options Your Children Will Love

  • Shaved Egg Avocado Toast

    Shaved Egg Avocado Toast

    Beef up your usual avocado toast with a shaved hard-boiled egg, salt, and pepper. The children will have all the energy they need to conquer the rest of the day.

    Source: howsweeteats.com

  • Chicken Salad

    Chicken Salad

    Juicy grapes, tart apples, and cranberries. This sandwich will become a new favorite for the kids. It’s easy to prepare and can be stored in the fridge for up to a few days.

    Source: damndelicious.net

  • Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Panini

    Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Panini

    This panini is packed with fresh turkey, spinach-artichoke dip, and tomatoes. Buy pre-made dip and already sliced turkey, and lunch will be ready in under 5 minutes.

    Source: whitneybond.com

  • Sweet Potato Tostadas

    Sweet Potato Tostadas

    Make this mouthwatering lunch with tostadas from the local grocery store with some canned beans and your favorite taco topping. Don’t forget the tasty shredded sweet potato and grated cheese.

    Source: shelikesfood.com

  • Coconut Bacon BLT

    Coconut Bacon BLT

    Use pre-made coconut bacon or your favorite tofu option to make this soft and crispy vegetarian BLT in no time!

    Source: helloglow.co

  • Vegan Banh Mi Noodle Bowls

    Vegan Banh Mi Noodle Bowls

    This vegan banh mi noodle bowl is made with sriracha tofu, rice noodles, baby carrots and radishes, fresh cucumber, and cabbage. It may sound fancy but it’s super easy to make!

    Source: feastingathome.com

  • Spring Goddess Sandwich

    Spring Goddess Sandwich

    This spring goddess sandwich (or wrap) is made with smashed chickpea salad, crunchy carrots, radishes, avocado, and sprouts. It’s a fast and healthy lunch that is also gluten-free and vegan adaptable.

    Source: feastingathome.com

  • Smashed Chickpea and Avocado Sandwich

    Smashed Chickpea and Avocado Sandwich

    Try this smashed chickpea and avocado sandwich! If you are gluten-free, forgo the bread and eat it out of a bowl or over greens of your choice. The recipe can also be made into a yummy wrap making it easier for younger children to eat.

    Source: feastingathome.com

  • Ham Sandwich

    Ham Sandwich

    Make your own herb mayo by mixing in a few fresh herbs and some olive oil — this simple but delicious sandwich will standout above the rest.

    Source: tasteofhome.com

  • Yumble Kids

    Yumble Kids

    Yumble Kids is dedicated to taking mealtime stress off so you can enjoy more time with your family. There is no cooking time included in this option, you just need to choose a plan from their weekly menu and your family will receive daily deliveries of fresh meals. Yumble Kids even has curated boxes of featured meals to help you choose. They are ready to heat and eat — nothing is easier than that!

    Source: yumblekids.com

Olga is a journalist with a background in creative writing and video content production. Her academic background is in media and communications with professional experience in Europe and the United States. She is a Sofia University alumni who graduated with a BS in European Studies and worked in various media outlets in the EU. Now, Olga is a Fulbright Scholar and a Full-Scholarship Awardee at Fordham University in New York, pursuing her MA in Public Media. Olga is originally from Bulgaria, a small European country on the shore of the Black Sea.

