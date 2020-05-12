Lunch is often the most neglected meal of the day. Between picking the easiest option and finding the time amid a busy day, it’s no wonder we need to be creative in its preparation. As parents, we need to come up with new, healthy, and fast meals for the little ones every day. Don’t worry, you are not alone because we have some quick lunch recipes you can make in a matter of minutes that your children will love.
10 Quick and Healthy Lunch Options Your Children Will Love
Shaved Egg Avocado Toast
Beef up your usual avocado toast with a shaved hard-boiled egg, salt, and pepper. The children will have all the energy they need to conquer the rest of the day.
Source: howsweeteats.com
Chicken Salad
Juicy grapes, tart apples, and cranberries. This sandwich will become a new favorite for the kids. It’s easy to prepare and can be stored in the fridge for up to a few days.
Source: damndelicious.net
Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Panini
This panini is packed with fresh turkey, spinach-artichoke dip, and tomatoes. Buy pre-made dip and already sliced turkey, and lunch will be ready in under 5 minutes.
Source: whitneybond.com
Sweet Potato Tostadas
Make this mouthwatering lunch with tostadas from the local grocery store with some canned beans and your favorite taco topping. Don’t forget the tasty shredded sweet potato and grated cheese.
Source: shelikesfood.com
Coconut Bacon BLT
Use pre-made coconut bacon or your favorite tofu option to make this soft and crispy vegetarian BLT in no time!
Source: helloglow.co
Vegan Banh Mi Noodle Bowls
This vegan banh mi noodle bowl is made with sriracha tofu, rice noodles, baby carrots and radishes, fresh cucumber, and cabbage. It may sound fancy but it’s super easy to make!
Source: feastingathome.com
Spring Goddess Sandwich
This spring goddess sandwich (or wrap) is made with smashed chickpea salad, crunchy carrots, radishes, avocado, and sprouts. It’s a fast and healthy lunch that is also gluten-free and vegan adaptable.
Source: feastingathome.com
Smashed Chickpea and Avocado Sandwich
Try this smashed chickpea and avocado sandwich! If you are gluten-free, forgo the bread and eat it out of a bowl or over greens of your choice. The recipe can also be made into a yummy wrap making it easier for younger children to eat.
Source: feastingathome.com
Ham Sandwich
Make your own herb mayo by mixing in a few fresh herbs and some olive oil — this simple but delicious sandwich will standout above the rest.
Source: tasteofhome.com
Yumble Kids
Yumble Kids is dedicated to taking mealtime stress off so you can enjoy more time with your family. There is no cooking time included in this option, you just need to choose a plan from their weekly menu and your family will receive daily deliveries of fresh meals. Yumble Kids even has curated boxes of featured meals to help you choose. They are ready to heat and eat — nothing is easier than that!
Source: yumblekids.com