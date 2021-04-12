Putney Summer Arts Sleepaway Camp

Putney Summer Arts is a sleepaway summer camp like no other. Over the course of four weeks, students will have dedicated and focused time every day to grow as an artist in a supportive community where they can truly be themselves. Whether trying something for the first time or honing a craft, their faculty will be there to guide your child on their individual path. All of this happens their our beautiful 500-acre campus in Southern Vermont.

Since 1987, Putney Summer Arts has welcomed a diverse community of young artists and arts professionals to the Putney School campus each summer, providing a space where students who are passionate about the arts receive support and inspiration through intensive workshops in visual, performing, interdisciplinary, and literary art forms.

Workshops

Each student chooses two workshops as their main focus

Workshops meet for three hours in the morning and afternoon

Workshops are designed for all levels of experience and are led by professional instructors who emphasize process over product

Explore their 20 workshop options and find the right fit for your teen!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.