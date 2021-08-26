This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by PurpleTutor. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

PurpleTutor Is Creating Future Tech Leaders By Building Independent Coding Confidence in Kids

PurpleTutor is offering online coding classes for children from age 6-16 years, to build independent coding confidence in every single child. Every project the child works on is measured not just by the output but by their confidence & ability to work independently. Courses like App Development, Game Design, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), and Machine Learning are taught to kids. They teach a vast variety of topics ranging from block-based coding to syntax-based languages like JavaScript, Python, etc.

Why PurpleTutor?​

They have a community of 100,000+ students from 50+ countries

PurpleTutor has been founded by educators and technology leaders from CMU , Amazon , IIT & IIM

Their teacher selection policy mandates every teacher to have a formal computer science degree

They have in-house teacher training, PurpleTutor Academy, where teachers are trained to let the students lead the curriculum journey as per their creative ideas, ability, and interests

They ensure that each child develops independent coding confidence, and goes from being a coder to a PurpleCoder

Courses offered at PurpleTutor:

LIL CHAMPS: Ages 6 – 9

Students develop a deep understanding of the core programming concepts in the block-based environment. They will also create apps using the Thunkable programming interface that can be published on the Playstore/Appstore.

YOUNG LEARNERS: Ages 10 and 11

Students create interesting static scenes, 2D animations, and interactive games by developing code in JavaScript. They will also explore Artificial intelligence/ Machine Learning and UI/UX design basics by creating their app using the Thunkable interface.

EARLY ACHIEVERS: Ages 12+

In this course, students dive deeper into Python programming and learn how the computer manipulates images and videos during the Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning module.

They have also introduced a new course on Roblox, used by 150 million children worldwide, for 2D & 3D game development. If you ever wanted your child to create video games as proficient as a game developer, and don’t know where to begin, this course is for him/her!

