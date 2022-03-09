Purim 2022: Family-Friendly Activities and Events

Purim will be celebrated on March 16th this year and it is time for families to come together as you commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman. If you are looking for family-friendly events to do with the kids, we’ve got a list of of activities that will be hosted in and around the city!

Psst… Check out 10 Easy Crockpot Recipes for Families

Manhattan

Purim Family Storytime and Celebration

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 318 W 118th St, New York, NY 10026

March 13, 3-5pm

$18, Advanced Registration Required

Join the JCC to learn about the mitzvot (obligations) and traditions of this joyous holiday, including a community megillah reading, a Purim story hour, and an opportunity to package mishloach manot (Purim packages) and matanot l’evyonim (offerings for those in need, this year benefitting our friends at Met Council on Jewish Poverty). Costumes are encouraged.

Early Childhood Purim Celebration and Megillah Reading

B’nai Jeshurun Sanctuary, 257 W 88th St, New York, NY 10024

March 16, 5:15-6pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join B’nai Jeshurun for a wacky and spirited Purim celebration for the whole family! This shemita year B’nai Jeshurun is trying to reduce their waste and so they encourage you to use what you have in your home to create a costume. It’s time to get creative.

Enjoy an evening filled with arts and crafts, music, snacks-to-go, a costume parade, and of course a family-friendly megillah reading of the Purim story.Please bring a box of macaroni to decorate and use as a grogger/noisemaker which will be donated to the West Side Campaign Against Hunger at the end of the night.

Glow in the Dark Purim

New York Hebrew, 121 W. 19th Street, Stuyvesant Park

March 17, 5:45pm

Before 3/14: $25; $18 per child 3 and older; $80 per family. After 3/14: $18; $14 per child 3 and older; $55 per family. Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Purim with a gourmet buffet dinner, glow photo booth, glow robots, lively music, interactive Megillah reading, glow Purim activities, and Glow Gameshow! Everyone in costume receives a prize!

Shushan on the Run

Chabad of the West Side, 166 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025

March 17, 4:15pm

Free, Reservations requested and donations welcomed

Join Chabad Family Programs & CTeen UWS and travel through the Purim story in Central park with a troupe of professional actors! Purim day, 4:15 PM Megillah Reading, followed by a re-enactment of the Purim story. Using props, costumes and interacting with the audience, we will travel with the actors through a “moving” retelling of the Purim story. No cost, reservations requested and donations welcomed. Boxed “Seudahs-to-go” will be given out, and you and your children will have the opportunity to do all four Mitzvot of Purim: Give Tzedakah (charity), exchange gifts of food, hear the Megillah and enjoy a meal.

Purim in the Air

Chabad of Battery Park City, Battery Park Esplanade Volleyball Court, Battery Park City

March 17, 6pm

$15 per person, Advanced reservations required

“Take off” with Chabad of Battery Park City this Purim for an evening you won’t soon forget! The event includes exciting “in-flight” entertainment, delicious “airline” food, and a Megillah reading by the “pilot.”

Brooklyn

Pre Purim Fun

Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11213

Through March 16, Mondays-Thursdays, 10am-4pm; Sundays, 10am-5:30pm

Free with Museum Admission

Close your eyes and imagine the smell of cookie dough, and jam, Hearing the sound of a noisy gragger, seeing friends dressed up in colorful costumes, pinching together circular dough, and the taste of a fresh hamentasch entering your belly. Now open your eyes! This is not an imaginary story; this is the party happening at the Jewish Children’s Museum’s Pre Purim Fun. Come dressed up to The Pre-Purim Fun!

Greenpoint Shul Purim Block Party

Greenpoint Shul, 108 Noble St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

March 13, 1-4pm

Free, Advanced Registration Required

Join the Greenpoint Shul for costume making, noisemaker decorating, a bounce house, and a raffle with amazing prizes from local vendors.

Hamentashen Bake

Chabad of Brooklyn Heights, 117 Remsen St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

March 15, 5:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required. RSVP to saraellen@kiddiekorner.org

Come together to make these traditional Purim treats!

Purim Under the Archway

Chabad of DUMBO, 155 Water St., DUMBO

March 17, 4-6pm

Free

Celebrate Purim with the Megillah reading, arts and crafts, circus performers, face painting, and Purim foods! Children in costumes will be entered in a raffle to win a prize. To RSVP or for more information please email jewishdumbo@gmail.com

Purim@Senesh: Puppets, Singing, and Persian Arts Festival

Hannah Senesh Community Day School, ​​342 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

March 20, 10am

$5

Explore and celebrate Purim with a thrilling puppet show of “Esther Saves the Day” featuring Wonderspark Puppets and shadow puppetry activities with the JCH On-your-feet movement, games with Sprout Brooklyn and Sababa Beach Camps Purim sing-alongs, art activities with CBE Kids and other partners that draw inspiration from Jewish Persian culture referenced in the Purim story, such as building cities with recycled materials, decorating noise makers, creating life-sized drawings of Purim characters, and more. Kids and grownups are encouraged to come in costume!

Queens

Spring Purim Luau

Commonpoint Queens, 67-09 108th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375

March 13, 12-3pm

$5 per child. Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Purim and welcome Spring! All community members are invited for a Luau-themed party complete with arts and crafts, games, contests, live animals, giveaways, food, and so much more! There will also be information on their programs like summer camp, early childhood programs, and more.

Purim in Shushan

JCC – Chabad of West Queens, 10-29 48th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

March 16, 6pm

$18 per person; $54 per family, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate the 4 Mitzvot (good deeds) of Purim by making DIY charity boxes, graggers (noise makers for Megillah reading), Hamentaschen, and Mishaloch Manot (gift of food). Listen to the Megillah reading and enjoy singing and dancing!

Chabad of Little Neck and Temple Torah Purim Celebration

Yeshiva Har Torah, 250-10 Grand Central Pkwy, Queens, NY 11426

March 17, 6pm

$20; $15 member; $12 per child. Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Purim with music, Megillah reading, Purim meal, and great entertainment for kids and adults!

Westchster/Bronx

Young Families Purim Celebration at Emanu-El

Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester, 2125 Westchester Ave, Rye, NY 10580

March 13, 10:45-11:30am

Free, Advanced registration required

Families are invited to celebrate Purim with song, movement, crafts, community, and fun!

Purim in the Circus

Chabad of Rivertowns, 303 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

March 17, 5pm or 6:30pm

Free, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Purim with the Chabad of Rivertowns featuring the famed “Acrobats of Cirque-tacular” a thrilling aerial and ground acrobatic show that is “mesmerizing”, “truly impressive”, “broken-bone defying”, and “mind-boggling feats of artistry and athleticism.” Plus – Megillah reading with a multimedia presentation, Hamantashen and Groggers.

Children’s Purim Celebration

Chabad of Bedford, 100 S Bedford Rd #300, Bedford Corners, NY 10549

March 17, 4-6pm

$18 per family. Advanced Registration Required.

Celebrate Purim with a ventriloquist show, crafts, and costumes!

Chabad of Yorktown Purim Celebration!

Yorktown Community Center, 1974 Commerce St # 111, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

March 17, 5pm

$22; $15 per child; $72 per family, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Purim with an animated Megillah reading, delicious Mediterranean food, and Mishaloach Manot.

Long Island, Nassau

Purim Celebration!

Lake Success Jewish Center, 354 Lakeville Road, Great Neck

March 16, 6pm

$18; free for children 12 and younger. Advanced Registration Required

Join Lake Success Jewish Center at their annual Purim Celebration! Dairy Dinner at 6pm and Megillah Reading & Costume Party at 6:45pm. Costumes, Graggers and Hamentashen… everything you all love about this joyous holiday!

Family Purim Party and Megillah Reading

Chabad of Great Neck, 400 East Shore Road, Great Neck

March 16, 6:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Celebrate Purim with goodie bags for kids, children’s Megillah Masquerade, live show, crafts, live DJ, and concession with pizza for sale.

Purim Family Party

Chabad of the Five Towns, 74 Maple Ave., Cedarhurst

March 17, 5:30pm

Before 3/9: $25 per adult; $15 per child. After 3/9: $50 per adult; $30 per child. Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Purim under the Big Top with carnival games and prizes, festive meal, snow cones and cotton candy, and more!

Town of Oyster Bay Chabad: Purim Fire & Light Party

HANC, 25 Country Dr., Plainview

March 17, 5:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join the Town of Oyster Bay Chabad’s annual Purim celebration. This year’s family friendly event will feature Fire & Light stunt act Keith Leaf. His laugh-a-minute show of juggling, sideshow, and comedy will keep you riveted with amazing feats to keep you talking for years. Festive music, ‘Hamantaschen’ and Pizza will be there to make celebrating the joy of Purim an experience to be remembered. All children in costume will be part of a grand prize raffle!

Long Island, Suffolk

Hamantaschen Make & Bake

Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack

March 14, 7-8:30pm

$22; $18 members, Advanced Registration Required, Zoom option available

Bring friends and learn how to make Hamantaschen! The dough and fillings are provided and you go home with ready-made or ready-to-bake Hamantaschen.

Purim Bake Off

Chabad of the Hamptons, 17 Woods Lane, East Hampton

March 16, 6:30-7:30pm

Free, RSVP by emailing Musia@Jewishhamptons.com

Bake an assortment of Purim treats to share with your family & friends, and then listen to the Megillah.

Purim in the Jungle – The Chai Center Purim Party

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills

March 17, 2022, 5:30pm Megillah Reading; 6:30pm Dinner/Show

$22, Advanced registration required

Purim party celebrating this joyful Jewish holiday. Buffet dinner, live music, open bar and live entertainment featuring Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix Dog Show. A Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate, Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks as he plays the straight man role in this wonderful slapstick comedy act like no other.

Chabad of Melville: Community Purim Banquet and Mentalist Show

Huntington Hilton, 598 Broad Hollow Road, Melville

March 17, 5pm

$30; $18 children; $72 per family. Advanced Registration Required

Melville Chabad invites you for Hamanataschen, Megillah reading, Purim baskets, Masquerades and more. The grown ups will be amazed by Mentalist David Levitan while the children have their own fun with a Purim Wonderland event. Of course there will also be a delicious gourmet dinner!

Rockland/Bergen

Rubach Family Purim Celebration

Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, 411 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly, NJ

March 13, 1-4pm

$25 for 30 tickets, Advanced Registration Required

Bring your children in their favorite Purim costumes to enjoy huge inflatables, slides, games, prizes, characters, snacks and more!

Purim Fest 2022

Friends of Lubavitch of Bergen County, 280 Summit Ave., Hackensack, NJ

March 16, 7:30pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Chabad of Teaneck and Hackensack join together for a megillah reading followed by HUGE dairy break-fast and concert, multiple face painting stations, and balloon twisting for the children.

Purim at the Circus

Chabad Lubavitch of Rockland, 315 North Main Street, New City

March 17, 5pm

$36; $25 ages 12 and younger; $118 per family, Advanced Registration Required

This year’s Purim at the Circus promises to be better than ever! Catered by Mike’s Burgers and entertainment by Macaroni the Clown!