Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

5 Products that Help With Mask Outbreaks and Skin Irritation

Wearing masks are necessary, and while we do our part during the Covid-19 pandemic by wearing these safety measures, some of us are breaking out.

According to Dr. Gretchen Frieling of GFaceMD, these breakouts are called “Maskne.” Dr. Frieling shares, “Maskne,” or mechanical acne, is multifactorial and a major problem with the current pandemic. The major contributors include warm to hot temperatures of the skin, damp skin from saliva and moisture retention under the mask, and the pressure of the mask on the skin. The warmth under the skin can lead to clogging of pores and acne since higher temperatures are a breeding ground for bacteria.”

While we don’t know how long we will be wearing these safety essentials, we can update our skincare routine. Dr. Frieling concurs, “A solid daily skincare routine is paramount to skin health in mask-wearing times. ”

Psst…check out the Outdoor Dining in New York City: Igloos, Cabins, Yurts and Tents in NYC!

This clarifying and soothing solution contains ingredients that draw out impurities (the yuk) and soaks up oil. Zinc Oxide helps nourish the skin (something many of us need from wearing masks for hours) and minimizes dryness. One bottle usually lasts me a year, but I am now on my second bottle since the pandemic. I am not a beauty expert, just a mom who tests beauty products for work, and I love this product. $21

Finishing Touch is a beautiful exfoliation scrub that will remove dead skin cells with ingredients such as Polynesian Black Volcanic Sand (Silica) and ultra-fine Pumice. It leaves the skin hydrated but also receptive for intensive hydration. It is best for those with oily and acne-prone skin, suffering from maskne. $48

If you have found that you are suffering from chafing and redness while you do not have breakouts, this, unfortunately, is common. Dr. Frieling says, “Masks also absorb natural oils from the skin, which can cause irritation. When washing masks, harsh detergents can also cause redness, irritation, and scaliness, especially if you already have sensitive skin.” The irritation and redness the doctor speaks of are not only annoying; it can be painful. When I was in the hospital with my son at the beginning of the pandemic, I wore a mask all day, even when I slept. I suffered from cuts and scaling behind my ears, and the nurses shared that a lubricant, much like we would use on a baby for diaper rash, helps tremendously. CeraVe Healing Ointment was a miracle worker on my skin and something I now use after a long day of mask-wearing as a preventative measure. Another plus is that this ointment has ample moisture while also protecting and soothing irritated skin. $19.99

This easy-to-glide-on breakout gel can be used on mild breakouts. Ingredients Kaolin and Bentonite Clays draw out the muck without drying the skin. Added ingredients such as Wintergreen-derived Salicylic Acid and Vitamin-rich Noni, Tasmanian Pepper Fruit, Jasmine, and Burdock Root will exfoliate and nourish the breakout area. $19

The Pore Purifying Clay Mask by Revision Skincare is “a great treatment to use once or twice weekly to deeply cleanse the pores and diminish acne formation. Best if left on for 15-20 minutes, this mask contains salicylic acid for gentle exfoliation and freshwater silt and black iron oxides that remove impurities and toxins from the skin. The skin is soothed with cucumber extract, oat kernel extract, and bisabolol. A go-to weekly detox, this is a super-effective treat for the skin.” recommends Dr. Frieling. $48