Premier Jewish Summer Camps

Summer camp is more than just a seasonal getaway—it’s a place where lifelong friendships are formed, confidence is built, and traditions are passed down. For Jewish families, finding the right camp can mean immersing their children in a community that strengthens their cultural identity while offering all the fun and adventure of a classic camp experience. Whether it’s a sleepaway camp deep in the woods or a day camp close to home, Jewish camps provide a welcoming environment where kids can explore their heritage, celebrate traditions, and connect with peers who share their values. Check out some top Jewish camps nearby!

Beth El Day Camp

1324 North Avenue, New Rochelle

914-235-2700, ext.256

Beth El Day Camp, the premiere day camp in Westchester for ages 2-12, offers a top-notch summer experience with sports, tennis, swim, music, art, STEM, yoga, and more. With a focus on safety, a nurturing environment, and low child-to-staff ratios, it’s the perfect place to have fun and grow. Enjoy delicious lunches, towel service, and the expertise of highly trained professionals. Extended care is available from 7:30am-6:00pm. Within the camp’s programming, they offer Creativity Camp for kids ages 9-12, where they can explore painting, beading, textiles, music, dance, improv, and more. Campers will enjoy hands-on projects, field trips, and expert instructors in a supportive, confidence-building environment.

Beth Sholom Day Camp

401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights

516-620-2022

Beth Sholom Day Camp offers an exceptional summer experience for children ages 3-15, serving families across Nassau and Queens. As a Jewish day camp, it provides a warm and inclusive environment where Jewish values are woven into everyday activities. Campers enjoy Kosher meals, including lunch and two snacks, as well as special Shabbat celebrations every Friday. Door-to-door transportation and towel service add to the convenience. The dynamic program encourages kids to explore new activities, develop skills, and build lasting friendships. Daily swim instruction, exciting athletics, creative arts, field trips, and special events ensure every day is packed with fun. Beth Sholom is where Jewish values, personal growth, and joyful memories come together.

Lech-Lecha Journeys

30 Brookshire Rd., Worcester, MA

Give your teen a summer they’ll never forget at Lech-Lecha Adventure Camp, an empowering wilderness experience designed to nurture the next generation of fearless Jewish leaders. In close-knit groups of 10-15 teens, led by expert trek leaders, campers hike stunning trails, scale rocks, canoe serene rivers, sing around campfires, and celebrate Shabbat under starry skies in an 8-day or 15-day excursion. But it’s more than wilderness skills—it’s about stepping out of their comfort zone and into their power. In this fun, supportive environment, they’ll explore their roots, harness Jewish wisdom, and discover the leader within—all while forging friendships that last a lifetime.

Camp Pinebrook

1000 Pinebrook Boulevard, New Rochelle

914-813-8700

Allie Horn, Camp Director: allison@camppinebrook.com

At Camp Pinebrook, the motto is “Camp Is Love” because the strongest foundation is one built on kindness and respect. Through a variety of exciting activities and special events, campers learn how to make friends, develop skills, and have fun in a pressure-free and loving environment. Infused with Jewish values, it is so much more than just a day camp; it is a family. Camp Pinebrook features an aquatics complex with three heated, instructional pools, athletic fields, tented arts pavilions, an air-conditioned indoor gymnasium, and use of the Temple Israel of New Rochelle’s fully air-conditioned building for comfortable programming in inclement weather. Tuition includes a catered Kosher-style lunch (Kosher lunch is available), snacks, afternoon ice cream/ices, and towel service.