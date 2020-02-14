Pre-K Admission Application is Now Open for NYC Kids

If you have little ones at home that are just about ready for Pre-K, the NYC Department of Education has recently opened up their Pre-K admission applications! All NYC families whose children were born in 2016 can now apply between February 5 – March 16. Need some guidance on the Pre-K admission application process? We will walk you through it!

Looking into preschools around NYC? Take a look at our 2020 guide: Your Complete 2020 Guide to Preschools and Nurseries in New York

Take Action Now for the Pre-K Admission Application

Some of the ways that you can start the Pre-K process are by exploring Pre-K programs through MySchools on the NYC DOE website. Another way to stay on top is by signing up for the Pre-K email list which provides you with helpful tips and updates. And lastly, plan to attend an early information session in early February — check out view times, locations, and dates here!

Who Can Apply?

Families with any 4-year-olds in New York City can apply for Pre-K for All.

All children that are born in 2016 can apply this winter to be enrolled for Prep-K in September 2020.

The NYC DOE welcomes current 3-K students at public district schools, Pre-K Centers, and NYC Early Education Centers (NYCEECs). They also welcome current students in three-year-old programs at charter schools, private schools, parochial schools, or other preschools. Children with disabilities, accessibility needs, learning English, in temporary housing, new to NYC public schools, and LGBTQ and gender nonconforming children are all welcome.

How to Apply?

Apply between February 5- March

Families can apply online at MySchools, over the phone, or in-person at a Family Welcome Center.

Interpretation services will be available in more than 200 languages for over-the-phone or in-person applications.

What are you waiting for? Start your Pre-K admission applications now!