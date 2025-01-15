Cell Phone Ban May Be Coming to New York Schools

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
cell phone ban new york state
The use of cell phones may be banned across schools statewide. 

A statewide ban on cell phones may be introduced soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement during the State of the State for Future Leaders. The governor announced that she will introduce legislation in her FY26 Executive Budget to restrict cell phone use in K-12 education, following her historic legislative action to protect kids on social media.

“We got to talk about cellphones in schools, we won’t do that today because it’ll make me very unpopular, I’m sure,” Hochul said of the issue during a roundtable in the Hudson Valley. “Our young people can succeed in the classroom when they’re learning and growing – not clicking and scrolling. I’ve already learned a great deal on this listening tour from educators and parents who want to deliver the best results for our kids. I’m excited to keep working with all stakeholders to develop effective solutions to address smartphones and other devices in New York’s schools.”

The ban would apply to grades K through 12 across all schools in New York State and if passed, would be the sixth state including  Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Virginia to have passed laws that ban or restrict students’ use of cell phones statewide. The bill is researched back and designed to stop distractions. According to a Pew Research poll released in June, 72 percent of high school teachers nationwide say that students being distracted by cell phones is a major problem in their classroom.

The idea of a cell phone ban was first tossed around back in 2024, but faced a lot of pushback from former New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

“The biggest concern, Rosanna, really, is the fact that parents were saying ‘if an emergency happens, I need to be in touch with my child,” Banks told Fox 5 anchors. “So, we’re hearing that loudly and clearly, and we’re trying to figure out what we can do to keep phones out of schools where it’s not a distraction and still allow our kids to be able to be in touch with their parents, and if there is an emergency, god forbid, how would we deal with that most appropriately?”

While officials like Banks and New York City Mayor Eric Adams believe the ban requires more study and information, other public officials believe it’s a step in the right direction.

“I strongly applaud Governor Hochul for hosting this important roundtable and directing attention to the challenges of cell phone use in schools,” says State Senator Shelley B. Mayer. “We had a productive conversation about how to combat children’s cell phone addiction to improve social interaction, mental health, and academic opportunity.”

Back in December, the New York State of United Teachers called on the state Capitol for a push to ban cell phones in school.

“Research has shown that adopting a phone-free school policy is one of the most impactful steps you can take to enhance student educational outcomes, behavior and well-being,” said NYSUT President Melinda Person. “We have an opportunity to provide children with an average of seven hours each school day to be fully present and free from the pressures and harms of phones and social media. Now is the time to act on it.”

As it stands, according to NYC 311, students are allowed to bring their cell phones, computing devices, portable music, and entertainment systems to school but must use the devices in accordance with their school’s rules and regulations.

