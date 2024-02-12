New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Pink Pier: NYC’s Seasonal Pink Paradise
It is not just on Wednesdays we wear pink anymore thanks to the pretty in pink installation, Pink Pier.

The 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant Watermark painted Pier 15 pink. Immerse yourself in a pink wonderland complete with flowers, hearts, fairy lights, disco balls, pink cuisine and the NYC skyline as the backdrop.

It’s a great seasonal spot for families and all the sweethearts in your life for Valentine’s Day month and beyond. Kids of all ages are sure to be tickled pink.

The Pink Pier has too many Insta-worthy photo ops to count. Step into a pink lighted archway, walk down the pink hallway and feast your eyes upon endless pink and red flowers, heart installations, and twinkly lights.

Spin around on the carousel or relax in a pink chair swing overlooking the skyline and Brooklyn Bridge. Warm up by the fire pit and soak it all in. Ascend the large pink throne or be as sweet as a cherub and try the angel wings for a photo op. 

After exploring the pink paradise, settle down and get cozy in an igloo or chalet lighted pink and adorned with disco balls for your themed meal.

Heated chalet and igloo reservations are available at an additional cost and offer a pink themed brunch or dinner menu like mac-n-cheese served in a pink cone and kid’s favorites like pasta and chicken tenders.

There’s even complimentary pink tea and heart shaped macarons plus plenty of pink drinks and treats.

Pink Pier, located at 78 South Street at Pier 15 in Manhattan, is open through March 31, 2024. Tickets start at $17 and families can plan to spend about 45-90 minutes, depending on if you will come for a casual visit or a sit-down meal.

Wear your winter coats since the experience is completely outdoors and it’s windy at the pier. Head indoors when you reserve a meal in a heated igloo or chalet. Bring those you love for family fun, birthdays, Valentine’s, a special occasion or no occasion at all. 

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is an editorial contributor at New York Family. She dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but learned it was a fictitious role so she pursued a career in foreign policy. Now she writes about great adventures and family fun in and around NYC.

