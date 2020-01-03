Scoop: Pine Street School Offers Full Merit Scholarships – Making Independent Middle School Affordable!

With all of the many options for your little one’s education, it can surely be difficult to choose. And if you’re considering an independent school, the expenses are something to take into consideration. Luckily, we came across the Green Ivy Merit Scholarship at Pine Street School, which supports high-performing and well-rounded Middle School students. Tuition cost no longer has to be a barrier to independent education, thanks to Pine Street School!

What is the Pine Street School?

A Nursery through 8th grade program

Located at 25 Pine Street in Manhattan’s Financial District

Accredited IB World School with dual language acquisition (Spanish or Mandarin)

Curriculum includes design technology learning and sustainability education

Off-campus learning experiences

If you’re looking for a strong Middle School program that will mold your kiddo into a responsible and knowledgeable 21st century global citizen, Pine Street School is for you.

Now on to the Green Ivy Merit Scholarship Program, making this unparalleled education affordable! The scholarships range from 25%-100% of tuition and apply to all three years of Middle School. New, incoming 6th graders are eligible to apply for entry into 6th grade in September 2020.

Curious about how the Merit registration process works? Don’t worry, it’s not too involved – Pine Street School knows how busy the life of NYC families can be. First, you must complete the Merit Scholarship Registration with a $75 fee, which also serves as your application to Pine Street School. Then, just contact the school at merit@greenivy.com to schedule to sit the online Merit assessment at the school. The Merit Assessment also takes the place of the ISEE requirement for Middle School admissions so there is no need to take two exams!

Other components include a school tour and family interview for parents/guardians, student school visit, and submitting school transcripts/report cards and recommendations from your current school. And did we mention that your family will find out your award within two weeks of completing all application steps? No long waiting period here!

Tests can be scary, we get it. But make sure that your little one knows that the Merit Scholarship Assessment is just one part of the comprehensive application, so don’t stress! The test covers language arts and mathematical skills. It is an online assessment, administered at Pine Street School in the afternoons throughout late January and early February. We love this next opportunity: a Merit Scholar in good standing can retake the Assessment any year and only improve their award. Granted that your kiddo does well in the assessment, you’ll have the chance to earn even more money towards tuition.

But Merit Scholarships aren’t the only way that you can help cover tuition costs. Pine Street School also has an established Financial Aid Program. If you’re applying for a Merit Scholarship, you can also apply for Financial Aid, which is solely need-based. Merit Scholarship and Financial Aid awards can be combined, and it’s recommended that you don’t wait for Merit Scholarship results, apply for Financial Aid as soon as possible if you anticipate a need.

Thinking of applying for a Merit Scholarship and want to learn more about Pine Street School? Get to know the school at an upcoming event:

Thursday, January 9th, 8:45-10am – Middle School Tour at Pine Street School

Thursday, January 9th, 6-7pm – Admissions Open House at Pine Street School

Wednesday, January 15th, 6-7:30pm – Brooklyn Info Session (Held at Powerhouse Arena Bookstore, 25 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 DUMBO)

RSVP here

Visit pinestreetschool.com/scholarship for more information and to get started!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.