“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” Comes to Tribeca This Fall

Get ready, New York families! The wildly popular Pigeon is about to hit the stage at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, bringing with him feathers, laughs, and a whole lot of fun. On September 28, 2024, the musical adaptation of Mo Willems’ best-selling children’s book Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! will take audiences on a wacky, whimsical adventure that is sure to leave a lasting impression on kids and parents alike.

A Feather-Filled Function

TheaterWorksUSA’s Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! promises to be an interactive and entertaining experience for children ages 3 and up. It features a script co-written by Mo Willems, the creator of the Pigeon series and a Caldecott Honor Award-winning author. The show also features music from Deborah Wicks La Puma, a composer known for her work on the equally beloved Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!

In the musical, Pigeon is back with his bold ambitions and mischief, but this time, he’s got his eyes set on taking the driver’s seat—literally. The story follows Pigeon as he tries to convince the audience to let him take the wheel when a bus driver faces a crisis that could make the passengers late. As always, chaos and hilarity ensue, keeping children captivated by Pigeon’s antics, his catchy songs, and the delightful wackiness of the story.

With an imaginative blend of actors, puppets, and, of course, feathers, the production promises a visually stunning performance. The combination of Willems’ sharp humor and La Puma’s engaging music makes the show an ideal outing for families with young children.

Pigeon On Stage

Fans of Mo Willems’ Pigeon books will be delighted to see their favorite bird brought to life on stage. The musical adaptation brings the same unique storytelling that made Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! a favorite among children’s literature. Not only will the audience revisit the storyline from the book, but the production also nods to other beloved Pigeon tales, such as Stay Up Late, The Pigeon Wants a Puppy, and The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!

Much like Willems’ previous stage hit Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!, this musical is designed to keep young audiences engaged from start to finish. Expect plenty of audience interaction that encourages children to join in on the fun. The musical will have everyone, parents included, flapping their wings and singing along to the Pigeon’s adventures.

Tickets can be purchased here, with prices set at $40 for general admission and $20 for 10Club Members. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is a perfect venue for this interactive show, offering a cozy and welcoming space where kids can feel fully immersed in the Pigeon’s world.

Located at 199 Chambers Street, the theater’s entrance on 190 West Street makes it easily accessible for families throughout NYC. The Saturday matinee performance at 2:00 pm is perfectly timed for families looking to spend a fun-filled afternoon together.

Whether your child is a longtime fan of Mo Willems’ books or simply loves a good laugh, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is a can’t-miss event. With its clever script, lively performances, and whimsical production, this show will leave everyone in the family smiling from ear to ear.

So, whatever you do, don’t miss out on this magical adventure. Join the Pigeon for a memorable musical ride through Tribeca this September. Just remember: don’t let him drive the bus!

When: September 28, 2024, at 2:00 pm

Where: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007

Cost: $40 General Admission / $20 for 10Club Members

Psst…Brooklyn Book Festival Unveils Lineup for Children’s Day 2024!