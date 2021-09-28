Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest Starts September 29th!

Check out Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest!

NYC families and friends, Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest is heading to all five boroughs with free entertainment! The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is bringing back Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest, a five-day festival of theatrical performances all over NYC, aiming to give the neighborhoods hit the worst by the pandemic some entertainment to look forward to.

The fest is taking place shortly after Broadway’s official reopening weekend! From September 29 through October 3, you and your family will be able to watch fantastic performances that will be held in various locations across the five boroughs.. The shows feature a multitude of arteries including concert versions of current or new Off- and Off-Off-Broadway musicals, musicians playing Jazz and Dominican Rock fusion, tap dancers, singers, circus performers, Brazilian drummers and LatinX dance troupes.

What to expect

The five-day series will include the theatrical performances of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, STOMP, performances by Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe, Gazillion Bubble Show, The Bushwick Starr and much more. The series tops off in Brooklyn, and then makes its way to Jackson Heights, Washington Heights, Bronx, and finishes in Staten Island. The wide range of locations give everyone in each borough plenty of opportunities to join.

With an open street performance, one can experience a great two-hour show while embracing the amazing community around you. Follow these local performing artists as they tour around NYC, and support some local businesses along the way too!

Location & Hours of the Off-Broadway in the Boros Fest:

Sept. 29, 12 pm-2 pm

Location: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn – Marcy Avenue Plaza between Fulton and McDonough St.

Performances:

STOMP

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

The Bushwick Starr presents ‘Music from Jillian Walker’s SNiNFoLK: An American Show’

Fogo Azul NYC

Sept. 30, 3 pm-5 pm

Location: Jackson Heights, Queens – 34th Ave. between 77th and 78th St.

Performances:

Gazillion Bubble Show

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Pregones/PRTT’s “TORCHED!”

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Oct. 1, 3 pm-5 pm

Location: Washington Heights, Manhattan – Dyckman St., Between Payson and Seaman Ave.

Performances:

STOMP

Yasser Tejeda & Palotre

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Luis Salgado and Company

Oct. 2, 4 pm-6 pm

Location: Bronx – 1 Fordham Plaza

Performances:

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation

Pregones/PRTT’s “TORCHED!”

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Luis Salgado and Company

Oct. 3, 12 pm-2 pm

Location: Staten Island – Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Northeast Meadow

Performances:

Gazillion Bubble Show

Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krewe

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Fogo Azul NYC