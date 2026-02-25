Summer and the camps and programs we parents choose for our kids as part of their summer to-do list isn’t just about filling time; it’s about finding the right fit for your child. And the right fit may be in STEM. STEM offerings are pretty broad, but a few examples may be: your kid loves a good math equation, is a techie, builds volcanoes as a hobby, or loves to figure out why the earth is round. Then you’ll want to consider an academic and STEM camp. Whether your child gets a kick out of spending a day building a robot from scratch or flourishes in a more structured environment, especially during the long stretch of summer break, check out this list of Manhattan and Brooklyn Academic & STEM Camps, from coding and robotics to science labs and enrichment programs that both you and your kid will love!

Code Ninjas Gowanus

150 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

347-991-7339

codeninjas.com/ny-gowanus

Code Ninjas Gowanus offers an exciting, hands-on summer camp experience where kids learn to code, build, and create in a fun, supportive environment. Camps are thoughtfully broken out by age group (5–7, 8–10, and 11+), so every child learns at the right pace with peers their age. Campers explore programming, robotics, game design, and STEM challenges while developing confidence, problem-solving skills, and teamwork. Each week features engaging themes and age-appropriate activities that keep kids motivated and curious. With small group instruction and experienced mentors, every child receives personalized guidance as they work on real projects. Camps run all summer and provide the perfect balance of learning and play for young innovators.

Launch Math + Science Center Camps

173 West 81st Street, NY, NY 10024

212-600-1010

scott@launchmath.com

launchmath.com

Launch Math + Science Centers offers one-week STEM summer camps that spark adventure and creativity for kids from rising kindergarten through 7th grade. With a tight-knit 4:1 camper-to-staff ratio, children dive into exciting specialties, from exploring the science of marine biology and discovering the details of electronics to revealing the wonders of physics and examining the intricacies of aerospace engineering – and more! Launch camps offer recreational activities to ensure a well-rounded experience! Older campers enjoy half of the day in Central Park, blending interactive tech activities with classic camp games for the perfect mix of learning and play, while the younger STEM enthusiasts in kindergarten and first grade unwind, socialize, and build meaningful relationships with friends through indoor game play and active, collaborative projects. Launch Math + Science Center camps ignite a passion for learning and a lifelong love for STEM!

Science Summer Camps | DNA Learning Center

62 Tillary St, Brooklyn, NY

334 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY

516- 367-5170

dnalc-camps@cshl.edu

summercamps.dnalc.org

Deepen your scientific understanding this summer at the DNA Learning Center in our intensive five-day STEM camp. Designed for motivated students seeking a rigorous academic challenge, this program transitions participants from the classroom to a professional research environment. You will master industry-standard protocols, utilizing advanced biotechnology to explore molecular genetics. The curriculum emphasizes hands-on experimentation, including recombinant DNA technology to engineer bacterial transformation and forensic profiling via gel electrophoresis. Beyond technical skills, students cultivate the critical thinking essential for higher education, focusing on experimental design, data interpretation, and laboratory safety standards. This immersive experience provides a competitive advantage for university applications and future STEM careers. Scholarships, multi-camp, and sibling discounts available

STEM Virtual Learning Camp Manhattan (Virtual/Hybrid)

Upper East Side /Upper West Side

646 542 7292

dgstem2020@gmail.com

stemvirtuallearningcamp.com

Experience the best of NYC’s STEM Virtual Learning Camp and STEM Olympiad Scholars Program! Students, grades 4- 11, join a premier virtual programs offering hands-on, lab-based enrichment from 8:45AM to 12:30PM EST. The schedule ensures scholars bond with peers over STEM, while enjoying their summer vacation. Campers receive specialized kits for projects led by expert scientists and educators. Scholars love the “kids teaching kids” model, fostering leadership, critical thinking and deep engagement. High schoolers can leverage their research for college portfolios, while middle schoolers build foundations for future math and science projects. All that’s required is a mobile device and stable Wi-Fi connection. Login for one or both 2-week sessions spanning June 26th-July 27th, 2026—Start your STEM journey! Promo Code NYFAM26 $150.00 discount.