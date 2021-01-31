Quantcast
NYC Schools Closed for Upcoming Snowstorm this Monday 2/1

Due to the massive snowstorm about to hit New York Mayor de Blasio has announced that all New York City students will learn remotely Monday, February 1st. Any students that are in blended learning are also expected to pivot to remote learning Monday. There is no word on Tuesday. Yet.

While most kids are bummed about the loss of the traditional snow day in this age of remote learning we have a round-up of some snowy day fun. This round-up,  Perfect Snow Day Activities for Kids in NYC, is perfect for those stuck inside until it is safe to get outside and break out the sleds and snow gear.

