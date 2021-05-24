New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
New York City Public Schools Will Be Returning to All In-Person Learning

nyc public schools
Getty Images

NYC Public Schools Will Have No Remote Learning

New York City schools will be returning back to full in-person classes for the 2021-2022 school year with no remote learning this September according to Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday.

On September 13, 2021 New York City public schools will fully reopen for all students, teachers, and staff members due to the low COVID rates in NYC.

“One million kids will be back in their classroom in September, all in person, no remote learning,” de Blasio said during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “That’s the news I think everyone has been waiting for that we’re going to be back strong, ready, safe.”

As kids go back to school in September, parents may be wondering what safety measures are going to be in place with where we are now with COVID. De Blasio explains that they will be layering a number of health and safety measures appropriate for this time. He also encourages parents to visit their local public school to see how these schools have been keeping their kids safe during the pandemic.

Check back later for more details!

