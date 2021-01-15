Quantcast
2021-2022 NYC Public School Calendar

2021-2022 NYC Public School Calendar

Check back here for the 2022 NYC public school calendar when the Department of Education releases it! In past years (pre-COVID), we have seen that the calendar is usually released during the spring, however, it’s hard to tell for this upcoming year as COVID-19 is still a concern.

The 2020-2021 school calendar was released back in early September, a major delay as NYC was coming up with a plan for the safe return of kids to schools. Even after the calendar released, there were further delays. We know how important this schedule is for NYC parents so you can start planning for childcare and maybe even vacations (if it’s safe when it comes time).

We will even have a fun PDFof the calendar when it comes out just like the printable we have for 2020-2021, so be sure to check back!

