New York City Camps for Preschoolers

Long before the first signs of spring, parents begin planning to ensure their children have a safe, enjoy- able, and nurturing summer. Whether parents work throughout the summer and need childcare or just want their kids to have an active, enriching, and fun summer outdoors without screens, day camps have become an essential solution for many parents. For parents of preschoolers, day camps provide structured opportunities for socialization and exploration that can be difficult to replicate at home. With all the different types of camps, costs, schedules, and activities, how can you find the right camp for your child? We’re here to help with these sharing day camps where your preschooler can safely enjoy a fulfilling summer, explore new activities, build new friendships, and develop their independence—all while staying close to home!

Manhattan

347 East 55th Street, Sutton Place, New York, 10022

212-223-4630

info@montessorischoolny.com

montessorischoolny.com

This summer, Montessori International is excited to offer its campers a unique blend of traditional summer activities and enriching academics. Many of the biweekly themes this summer will pay tribute to our country’s 250th birthday! Children participate in swimming, arts and crafts, tennis, martial arts, yoga, dance, chess, and gymnastics. Campers also enjoy hands-on science explorations and exciting field trips to NYC’s world-renowned museums and cultural destinations. Since camp is staffed by their experienced year-round teachers, children can also continue with academics to strengthen their skills, build confidence, prepare for admission to gifted programs, or get a head start on the upcoming school year. A balanced summer that blends traditional camp activities with academic experiences! Limited availability — Register now!

Queens

354 Lakeville Rd, Great Neck, LI

516-466-8422, info@cmsgn.com

cmsgn.com

This Montessori summer camp offers a unique blend of fun, exploration, and educational activities designed to inspire and engage children in a way that aligns with their natural development. Guided by the principles of the Montessori method, this camp creates a rich environment where young children can discover the joy of learning through hands-on experiences. Throughout the camp, children will participate in various carefully planned activities, each fostering independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills. From outdoor play and nature exploration to creative arts and practical life skills, every day is filled with opportunities for children to explore and grow at their own pace.

215-15 Northern Blvd., Bayside N.Y. 11361

718-224-1760, bayside@tlechildcare.com

thelearningexperience.com/centers/bayside

Summer Sessions for 2 year olds through preschool: Give your child a summer of happiness at The Learning Experience®. Their themed programs blend hands-on learning with outdoor play and live entertainment to keep young minds growing all summer long. TLE offers summer camp programming for 2 year olds through 12 years olds. Their program has offsite trips, swimming, sprinklers and tons of hands-on fun. TLE makes early education summer camp and daycare joyful, engaging and fun so children are happy to learn, play and grow. TLE has a curriculum that develops the whole child. The L.E.A.P.® curriculum uses fun, hands-on activities throughout early education to help children develop intellectually, socially and cognitively. Enroll today!

Bronx

1717 Crosby Avenue, 718-824-1981

1295 Allerton Avenue, 718-405-5136

1306 Unionport Road, 347-691-3443

info@fancyfeet.com

fancyfeet.com

At Fancy Feet Performing Arts Day Camp, preschoolers step into a joyful world of music, dance, and imagination. Each day begins with playful warm-ups that help little performers stretch, laugh, and build confidence. Friendly instructors guide campers through creative dance games, simple choreography, music activities, and storytelling through movement. Throughout the day, children also enjoy crafts, snack time, and making new friends in a welcoming, supportive environment. The camp encourages creativity, teamwork, and self-expression while helping young campers develop coordination and rhythm. By the end of the week, families are invited to a mini showcase where campers proudly perform what they learned. Fancy Feet Performing Arts Day Camp gives preschoolers a magical summer experience filled with smiles, laughter, creativity, and unforgettable memories.

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