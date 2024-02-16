NYBG’s The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion Brings It To the Runway

The annual Orchid Show is a regular staple in the New York Botanical Garden’s events line up. This year, the show’s 21st installment, titled The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion, is a celebration of all things orchid through the lens of fashion.

Visitors will be able to see meticulously-designed installations featuring orchids and other plants by three rising design stars who have all been inspired by nature.

A journey through this year’s Orchid Show starts in the Haupt Conservatory’s Palms of the World Gallery, where visitors will be greeted with an installation of floral dresses designed by Olivia Cheng, the designer and founder of fashion label Dauphinette.

In front of a wall of orchids, plants and mirrors, mannequins stand decorated in Cheng’s dramatically designed and delicately crafted plant-based outfits made from living material.

The designs showcase Cheng’s gravitation towards “underappreciated and unconventional materials,” which she says is a common theme in her work.

This opening scene sets the stage for the whole exhibition and kicks off the orchid-dotted journey through the Conservatory’s Lowland and Upland Rain Forest Galleries.

Here, visitors will get a glimpse of the NYBG’s diverse and robust collection of orchids and learn about what goes into conserving and caring for the blooms.

You’ll make your way into the Seasonal Exhibition Galleries to an installation by botanical artist FLWR PSTL a.k.a Kristen Alpaugh, featuring figures adorned in “literal threads of [her] childhood,” Alpaugh says.

You’re greeted first with a royal figure that Alpaugh described as The Regina, adorned in a monumental cape made from a variety of pink and purple orchids and accented by mini ferns.

The captivating image is an apt introduction to the delightful creations from FLWR PSTL’s imagination encompassed in the installation. Other points of interest include a water lily hoop skirt fountain and thigh-high floral boots.

The final gallery features runway vignettes by Hillary Taymour, founder and designer of Collina Strada. The designs are created from upcycled materials, such as a fabric made from salvaged rose plants. Plants clothes AI-inspired creature mannequins to bring the exhibition to a charming close.

For visitors looking to take their Orchid Show experience to the next level, there plenty of opportunities offered by NYBG during the show’s run.

There will be a number of on-site activations and ongoing public programs, including “Orchid Basics” Q&A sessions, orchid expert meet and greets, sensory tables in the Conservation and more. These experiences will provide new and exciting changes to learn about and engage with orchids. Keep an eye out on the NYBG’s calendar for these events!

The NYBG Shop will have top quality orchids, everything from exotic specimens for orchid connoisseurs to easy-to-grow varieties for beginners, available for purchase.

The Orchid Show fun continues into the night as well. On select dates, adults 21 and older can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights. See an evening viewing of the exhibition, enjoy live music and performances and dine on cocktails and light bites available for purchase at seasonal bars.

Performances by the Iconic International House of Miyake Mugler will transport Orchid Night visitors to a ballroom culture scene with movement and fashion.

Don’t miss this unique intersection of florals, fashion and culture! The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion will be on view Feb. 17 through April 21.

