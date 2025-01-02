A world-class international school with abundant resources and a focus on developing your whole child, NAISNY could be the perfect fit for your family!

Choosing a school for your child isn’t easy, especially in a city like New York where options seem endless. As a parent, you want a school that will nurture your child’s academic, social, and emotional growth, preparing them for success in an ever-changing world. But let’s be honest, the process can be overwhelming. You’re probably attending open houses, scouring websites, and asking fellow parents for advice, all in an effort to find the perfect fit for your child.

So, how do you find a school that will cater to your child’s individual needs, while also providing a supportive community and academic excellence? Nord Anglia International School New York (NAISNY), a world-class private school education for children ages 2 to 14, might be just what you’re looking for. With a distinctive approach to education that prioritizes academic rigor, social-emotional development, and community engagement, NAISNY is becoming increasingly popular with NYC parents.

And the school has exciting news to share– after 12 years on the Lower East Side, NAISNY is relocating to Gramercy for the 2025-26 school year! “We’re excited because it’s a really accessible location for families. It’s a chance for us to introduce our rigorous curriculum to a wider community,” shared Principal Jimmy Frawley. The school has grown significantly since its opening in 2011, and they’re excited to welcome more students (including your little scholars!) to the new campus. The new location will be at 111 E 22nd Street.

While finding the ‘perfect’ fit for your child’s education can be tricky, NAISNY makes it much easier by taking the time to understand your child’s unique needs and personalizing the plan for them. With an ideal student-teacher ratio and average class size of twelve students, teachers provide personalized attention and differentiated instruction. This focus on individualized learning has yielded impressive results, with graduates consistently securing spots at top high schools in NYC and beyond, including Packer, LaGuardia, Columbia Prep and Stuyvesant. “Since joining NAISNY, I’ve seen my son grow into a confident, critical thinker,” shares Eden, mother of a 5th grader. “The school’s academic values and encouraging teachers have made all the difference.”

Despite its smaller size, the school boasts an impressive array of resources, being part of the Nord Anglia Education family of over 80 international schools. Nord Anglia is the leading premium international schools’ group with a high reputation for academic excellence worldwide. Based in 33 countries spread across the continents, NAISNY offers your kids unique learning opportunities through collaborations with prestigious institutions like Juilliard, MIT, and UNICEF. Just recently, NAISNY students visited Google NYC to explore AI’s role in solving everyday challenges. Guided by a science teacher and MIT lead, students learned to craft precise prompts and applied these skills directly to their projects for the Nord Anglia MIT Challenge– real-world, hands-on STEAM challenges that MIT crafts for the Nord Anglia school network.

The large global group is also key for little ones to develop a more worldly, inclusive view. For example, Elodie, mother of a 7th grader at NAISNY, shares how her daughter benefitted from the network: “She has taken advantage of Nord Anglia’s global reach by joining the global games trip and meeting more than 1200 other students from across the Americas for one week of sports and collaboration.” As NYC parents, we want our kids to know more than just the city– to understand global issues, relate to others who grew up differently and have a more nuanced perspective of the world. NAISNY’s strong collaboration with UNICEF helps students learn about important issues facing the world today and take action. In 2023, NAISNY students raised money for the victims of the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria by making and selling sustainable products– just one of the many global initiatives for students to make a difference.

Beyond academic excellence and global development, parents love the nurturing environment. The school’s British International curriculum offers a balanced approach to learning, emphasizing academic rigor and real-world challenges. This approach has been a game-changer for families like Yamini’s, mother of a 2nd grader: “The school is rigorous, yet nurturing and supportive. It stretches the students with a rich and vibrant curriculum and environment. I am so glad our family is a part of the NAISNY community.”

We want our children to feel supported and encouraged because that instills confidence. We want them to feel good raising their hand in class, thrilled to tackle the school day and confident in their day-to-day lives in and outside of the classroom. Elodie, mother of a 7th grader, shares: “I see my child being challenged, and her confidence has grown here at NAISNY. As a parent, I have seen her bloom, coming out of her comfort zone, helped by supportive teachers in a stimulating and caring environment.”

A nurturing environment also builds empathy, and Principal Frawley ensures NAISNY students have empathy for each other and their local communities: “It’s just as important that they’re developing socially and emotionally. We want to ensure students have a positive impact on their communities going forward.” Students get involved in their local communities by participating in food drives, performing at Christmas dinner in NY senior centers, building community gardens and more.

As NAISNY prepares to start its new chapter in Gramercy, the school warmly invites your family to explore their incredible community and see whether it might be the perfect fit. “We’re an academically inclusive school. We support students wherever they are, and now we have a chance to connect with families beyond the Lower East Side,” shares Principal Frawley. Want to learn more and apply? Contact the admissions team by sending an email to: admissions@ny.nae.school. Learn more at nordangliaeducation.com.