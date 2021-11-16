An Instagram channel every parent should follow

Have you noticed? @NewYorkFamily, the #1 online resource for NYC-area parents, has been ramping up its Instagram, making it even easier for readers to keep abreast of events and trending topics.

What can you expect to see in the future? More engaging content around trending topics and funny memes. Currently, content about paid maternity leave is a hot topic, specifically about women being penalized for wanting fair maternity leave.

Here are the 5 most popular IG hashtags for New York Family readers:

#FamilyDayOut – 849,665 posts

#NYCevents – 610,139 posts

#BabySkincare – 239,173 posts

#AwesomeWeekend – 157,856 posts

#MomCEO – 93,566 posts

