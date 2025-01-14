New York Family Is Seeking Editorial Interns

New York Family, the leading print and digital media platform for parents in the New York City metro area and beyond, is seeking editorial interns for Spring 2025.

Interns will have the opportunity to create both short and feature-length stories for our website, newyorkfamily.com. This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing a career in journalism, magazine writing, or editing, as interns will collaborate closely with our Digital Editing team. It’s a great chance to get real experience in a fun, creative publishing environment while writing content that is important to NYC parents.

Our internship offers flexible scheduling and the option to work remotely, making it ideal for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as recent graduates.

While a background in English, journalism, or communications is preferred, it is not required. Previous writing experience (e.g., school newspaper or personal blog) is a plus, but not mandatory.

To apply, please send your resume, cover letter, and writing samples to Digital Editor Thalia Fernandez at tfernandez@newyorkfamily.com.