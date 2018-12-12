Ring In 2019 With These New Year’s Eve Celebrations

NYRR Midnight Run

Why not jump right into the New Year by joining the NYRR Midnight Run? Before the run, get pumped up with music and dancing, then begin the four-mile trek in the first moments of 2019. As you run, you will also be able to enjoy the celebratory fireworks that will light up the sky as you make your way through Central Park–an exhilarating experience. Prices vary, 10pm, December 31. Central Park, nyrr.org