Ring In 2019 With These New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Bring in the New Year by celebrating 2019 at one of these lively events in the city. Get ready to make this year unforgettable when it turns midnight!
Let’s look back on this memorable year and look forward to the exciting events to come! This New Year’s Eve, you can celebrate in so many ways, from seeing the astonishing fireworks to breathtaking shows and performances around the city. Start 2019 off right and get ready to celebrate!
7 Great New Year’s Eve Events!
-
New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Prospect Park
Bring the New Year in with a boom! Enjoy this firework extravaganza at Prospect Park for a great start to a bright year. Before the midnight fireworks, there will be live entertainment to end 2018 the right way! Free, 10:30pm-12:30am, December 31- January 1. Prospect Park, prospectpark.org
-
Happy New Year! Make Some Noise! At CMOM
When the clock strikes midnight, everyone shouts, “Happy New Year!” That is when you need a noisemaker to help you ring in the celebration. Stop by CMOM for a noisemaker workshop so that you can bring it to the biggest bash of the year! 12-1:45pm, December 29-31. CMOM, cmom.org
-
New Year’s Eve Concert For Peace
Sing into the New Year by attending the Concert for Peace with your family and enjoy beautiful musical pieces. Sing along and be blown away by this musical performance—a great way to end the year! Prices vary, 7pm, December 31. The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, 212-316-7540, stjohndivine.org
-
New Year’s Eve Family Fireworks Cruise
Cruise into 2019 on a yacht designed for a family-fun night of dancing, eating, and fireworks. Change things up this New Year’s Eve by being on the New York waters. Get your tickets now and have a blast as you celebrate going into a brand new year! Prices vary, 7:30pm-12:30am, December 31-January 1. The Audubon Yacht-Pier 40, newyearscruise.com
-
New Year’s Eve Family Fun Fest At AMC Times Square
Enjoy being in Times Square this year without standing out in the cold among the jam-packed crowd. This fun family event will have a live DJ performance, sing-alongs, movie screenings, concessions with drinks, and will be loaded with great entertainment for the whole night. Prices vary, 7pm, December 31. 234 West 42nd Street, newyearsevecentral.com
-
Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Go and see the Christmas Spectacular on the day of New Year’s Eve before it closes for the season. An impressive performance with 3D glasses for the audience and a flying LED screen—the whole family will be in awe. This show is an excellent way to end the holiday season and 2018! Prices vary, times vary, December 31. 1260 6th Avenue rockettes.com
-
NYRR Midnight Run
Why not jump right into the New Year by joining the NYRR Midnight Run? Before the run, get pumped up with music and dancing, then begin the four-mile trek in the first moments of 2019. As you run, you will also be able to enjoy the celebratory fireworks that will light up the sky as you make your way through Central Park–an exhilarating experience. Prices vary, 10pm, December 31. Central Park, nyrr.org