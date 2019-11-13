Naomi Davis of Love Taza Shares on Tylenol’s New Children’s Dissolve Packs

The weather is officially cold which means the kids are out and about, staying inside more which means it’s cold season for them and sometimes the entire family. Giving our kids medicine s right up there with potty training, not always fun. Luckily, New York Family met up with mother of five (5!) Naomi Davis from @LoveTaza to hear more about Tylenol Children’s Dissolve Packs.

We have all been there when we have difficulty getting our kids to take medicine, how have the new Tylenol dissolve packs changed this? How do they work?

At this age (6-11), administering medicine can be tricky when they’ve graduated from the liquid stage, but aren’t quite big enough to swallow a pill and chewables sometimes are chalky. This product solves a lot of that. The Tylenol Children’s Dissolve Packs are a powder form of Tylenol that you pour on a child’s tongue and dissolve in seconds without any water. And what is especially great about the Dissolve Packs is that they taste great (my 7-year-old said “yum!” after his first time trying it.) No more negotiating or bribing or messes in the night! Just a little powder on the tongue and you’re good to go!

You parent five kids in the city, how do you manage to keep them healthy?

One of the great things about raising kids in the city is the kind of immune systems these kiddos are building every day! (Knocking on all the wood!) We do a lot of hand washing and hand sanitizer throughout our day. Another thing we often do after coming home from a full day out (or a school day) is to change out of our outside clothing before getting on the beds where we sleep. It sounds a little excessive, but at least for my peace of mind, the sleeping areas don’t have dirty jeans sitting on the pillowcases.

You’re a busy mom, what are your tips to getting kids out the door, especially as the weather is starting to cool and soon will be freezing!

My kids have taught me that there is no such thing as bad weather! It’s all about your mindset and dressing appropriately for the weather conditions. I’ve found dressing them in layers (merino wool is my go-to underlayer base in the colder months) and keeping a positive attitude when we’re in the middle of February (having a hot beverage on hand and a very big cookie also helps.)

Any tips on getting the older kids to help with the younger kids?

I’ve found that giving my older kids specific jobs where they feel they are being helpful and needed really goes a long way. Asking my 4-year-old son to help me as I change a diaper by entertaining his little sister mid-diaper change by distracting her so she doesn’t try to squirm away, or enlisting him to help me get their snack in the kitchen all situated helps him know he is mama’s little helper. Vocalizing this as he does the task successfully helps reinforce this behavior.

As winter looms nearby, what are your tips for enjoying winter in the city?

The city offers to much in terms of activities, both outside and in! I recommend researching what is going on in your local neighborhood, getting on some email lists and newsletters. It also helps to gather round your mama troops since adventures in the cold always feel a little more fun when little friends (and yours) can tag along! Making sure you’re set up with the proper gear (stroller sleeping bags to keep little ones warm and cozy, and also stroller mittens for your handlebar!) can help a lot, too. But getting out the door in the winter is often the hardest step. Once you’ve done that, the fun can begin.