Here are the Museums Participating in Museum Day 2022

Museum Day 2022 is here! This Saturday, participating cultural institutions provide free entry to visitors who present a Museum Day ticket. Each ticket provides free general admission for two people, and participants can download one ticket per email address.

Tickets for each location are limited, so don’t wait to grab yours!

Here’s a roundup of places participating in Museum Day in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Psst… Looking for more things to do as a family? Check out Hispanic Heritage Month Events Round Up!

New York, NY

10 am to 6 pm

Learn about history, science and service! On the historic landmark Intrepid, get an up-close look at space shuttles and guided missile submarines. Check out the Exploreum, a fully interactive exhibit that gives you the chance to land a space shuttle.

New York, NY

11 am to 5 pm

This is one of the first institutions to establish a contemporary Asian art program and presents exhibitions and works previously unseen in the United States. They provides a space for viewpoints and discussions through the works of Asian and Asian American artists. Check out exhibitions like Mirror Image, which explores the cultural shifts in China through the eyes of seven artists born in mainland China.

New York, NY

Closed Saturday, entry valid Sunday, Sept. 19; 10 am to 5 pm

The third-largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second-largest in North America is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. With a collection of over 40,000 artifacts, films and survivor testimonies, it’s is part of the global responsibility to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust. Currently on view is The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do, an expansive presentation of Holocaust history.

New York, NY

10 am to 6 pm

Cooper Hewitt is located in the iconic Andrew Carnegie mansion and invites visitors to explore the importance of design and its power to change the world. Through the featured exhibitions, learn about design’s role in times of crisis like epidemics, design’s role in pursuing peace and how botany and natural science play a role in designs.

New York, NY

11 am to 6 pm

Located on the city’s Museum Mile, the Jewish Museum is committed to highlighting the complexity of Jewish culture. It’s the first of its kind in the United States. Learn about the role of Jewish artists in the events of the 1960s in the exhibition New York: 1962-1964

New York, NY

10 am to 4 pm

This Dutch Colonial style farmhouse in Inwood was home to the Dyckman family for almost a century. It serves as a reminder of early Manhattan and is an important cultural center in New York City. They will be offering special guided tours led by Board President Don Rice.

Bronx, NY

10:30 am to 4:30 pm

The Art Collection displays fine art and Jewish ceremonial objects and provides accessible art programming to the public. Explore art from incredible artists and check out the Sculpture Garden overlooking the Hudson River and Palisades. One of the exhibits on view currently is Unlisted, which highlights seventeen women artists who are not typically exhibited.

Bronx, NY

12 to 4 pm

The last “great country estate” in the Bronx Pelham Bay Park, the mansion’s mission is to preserve and restore the property for the benefit of the New York City public. While there, take a tour, complete an indoor scavenger hunt for kids and play with 19th century toys and games.

Montclair, NJ

Closed Saturday, entry valid Sunday, Sept. 19; 12 to 3 pm

This unique building has lived three lives, first as the Crane family home, a YWCA for African American women and girls and a historic house museum. Learn about the history of the building and taste dishes made from historic recipes. Check out the herb garden, microfarm and chickens while you’re there. The house will be offering a special tour that focuses on the women of the house over history.

Yonkers, NY

12 to 5 pm

A cultural institution in Westchester County, their mission is to connect communities through the power of the arts, sciences and history. There are experiences for all ages, like exhibitions, planetarium shows and Glenview historic home tours.

Roslyn Harbor, NY

11 am to 5 pm

The Nassau County Museum of Art is ranked among the nation’s largest and most important suburban art museums. It provides a learning space for members of the community through visual art experiences. It also includes a sculpture park, formal garden and walking trails. Be sure to check out the exhibition on the supernatural in art!

Perth Amboy, NJ

1 to 4 pm

The Proprietary House served as the home of Wm. Franklin, New Jersey’s last royal governor and son of Benjamin Franklin. It’s the only remaining official royal governors mansion still standing in the original 13 colonies. They serve the community through lectures, concerts, storytelling and teas.

Hicksville, NY

1 to 5 pm

See Long Island’s largest display of minerals, fossils and butterflies and photographs and artifacts about the development of Hicksville and the surrounding area.

Morristown, NJ

11 am to 5 pm

A Smithsonian affiliate, the Morris Museum strives to interpret the past and discover the future through art, sound and motion. Learn about 30 years of Black art, activism and achievement in the exhibition For the Culture, by the Culture. Kids can experience learning and play hand in hand in Spark!Lab.

Sayreville, NJ

12 to 4 pm

Built in 1884, the Sayreville Historical Society Museum was created as the first schoolhouse. Most of the artifacts highlight the history of Sayreville, the expansion of industry and life from the colonial period to more current history.

Piscataway, NJ

10 am to 4 pm

This is one of the best examples of Georgian architecture in New Jersey. The Cornelius Low House has the dual purpose of interpreting the history of the building and mounting exhibits about New Jersey history. Check out the exhibition on the treasures of Middlesex County, which explores over 300 years of significant artifacts.

Piscataway, NJ

10 am to 4 pm

The village is made up of reconstructed and replica 18th and 19th century structures, made to represent the communities once found in the Raritan Valley. Buildings include a tavern, blacksmith shop, schoolhouse, church and more. While you’re there, meet the historical interpreters that bring the village to life.

Huntington Station, NY

11 am to 4 pm

Take the opportunity to step back in time and experience the works of iconic poet Walt Whitman. Visit the interpretive center, where you can take a deep dive into Whitman’s life and poetry through a series of exhibits.

Huntington, NY

12 to 5 pm

The Heckscher Museum of Art has been bringing great art to Long Island since 1920. With over 2,500 works spanning centuries and a dynamic exhibition schedule, it’s is a cultural centerpiece on Long Island. On Museum Day, take part in the Draw Out! Free Community Arts Festival, full of engaging artistic activities for all ages.

Liberty Corner, NJ

10 am to 5 pm

The nation’s oldest sports museum, the USGA golf museum is the world’s leading institution for the collection and preservation of gold history. There are hundreds of thousands of artifacts and library items that document the history of golf from its origins to the present day. Enjoy the Pynes Putting Course with your family.

Norwalk, CT

12 to 4 pm

This mansion was built by LeGrand Lockwood, one of America’s first millionaires. It’s one of the first “chateauesque-style” houses built in the country. Learn about clothing of the Victorian times in the exhibition Making It Last: Sustainable Fashion in Victorian America.

Katonah, NY

10 am to 5 pm

The Katonah Museum is a non-collecting institution presenting art across different artistic disciplines, cultures and time periods. Check out the exhibitions and the outdoor sculpture garden.