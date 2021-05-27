Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend In and Near NYC

Getty Images

Memorial Day Weekend Things to Do With the Family

Memorial Day weekend is here and we have fun, family-friendly things to do in and near NYC! With the city opening up little by little, there is so much to explore. From a new floating park along the Hudson Rive to taking a trip to Goshen, NY for the much anticipated opening of LEGOLAND, there will be fun for every one this holiday weekend.

Pssst…And soon, this new Harry Potter New York store will be opening!

After a year plus of social distancing, New Yorkers are more than ready to enjoy the upcoming summer, and thankfully starting May 29th, all New York City beaches will officially be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Things to do at Coney Island have been limited by the pandemic, with a lot being canceled or simply TBD. But what is opening up is still amazing and will deliver fun almost effortlessly to the whole family. Coney island is a place that lots of New Yorkers think of when hot summer days roll around. You not only have the beach, but a boardwalk full of rides and fun eats. What are you waiting for?! Check out our full list of things to do at Coney Island here.

From May 29-31, you can visit the Intrepid Museum that is honoring men and women in uniform. You and your family will have a blast exploring their many displays, activities, and demos from the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S Costal Guard.

Head to the NYBG for family-friendly activities in their Everett Children’s Adventure Garden. Join in on their Nature Scavenger Hunt for self-guided activities exploring plants with infinite dot patterns. Or, check out their Story Time and enjoy the reading of Yayoi Kusama: From Here to Infinity filled with Kusama’s art. Story Time: Saturdays & Sundays; 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm.

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids to roll down on, overlook areas of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers.

LEGOLAND New York, the highly-anticipated LEGO amusement park set to open for previews on May 29, 2021 and is located 60 miles Northwest of New York City in Goshen, NY. Since the pandemic delayed the opening of LEGOLAND, the next phase of opening will allow Annual Pass and Single-Day ticket holders to experience six of the seven LEGO-themed lands. This includes Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® City, LEGO® Castle, LEGO® NINJAGO® World and MINILAND. The final land, LEGO® PIRATES, will open later this summer, as will LEGOLAND Hotel. Read more about LEGOLAND here!

Time Out Market will be reopening on May 27, just in time for Memorial Day weekend! This food hub will be back with 12 culinary concepts, including Sugar Hill Creamery, Fornino, Wayla, and Tiki Chick for your family to enjoy all these eats. Along with delicious food, there will be live music and performances, as well as a floral installation by La Catrina Flower Studio.