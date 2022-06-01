Mark Your Calendar For MoMA’s Member Family Picnic

As school comes to a close, we’re especially on the lookout for fun family events this summer to stay busy! So when we heard about The Museum of Modern Art’s Member Family Picnic, we knew we had to share.

On Saturday, June 11, from 9:30 am to noon, MoMA invites members and their families at the Explore category and above to a jam-packed morning of art, live music, snacks, and more. Recommended for ages 5 and up, the event is the perfect kickoff to summer. If your kids love to get crafty and creative, then this picnic is right up their alley.

Families get to visit Matisse: The Red Studio to get inspired creatively. Your kiddos will love the exhibition’s drop-in studio, where they’ll learn how the artist represented his creative space and then they’ll draw or describe the spaces and colors that inspire them.

For more family favorites, kids can head to the Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, where they will make their own sketchbooks with nature, architecture-inspired stamps, and a rainbow of colors. After, kids can grab their sketchbook and a pencil to try some drawing prompts to spark their creativity!

And if that wasn’t enough, in Architecture for Tomorrow, you’ll make a sustainable structure using a mix of recycled materials and art supplies. As NYC parents, we love environmentally focused art projects like this that encourage our kids to think about the impact we have on the planet.

Learn more about the event here.

Sounds like fun but you’re not a MoMA Explore member yet? No worries! You can become an Explore member today. Not only will you get access to this family picnic, but you’ll enjoy a full year of artful events. Members also get free admission on every visit, so you can take your family to the Museum all summer long. Not to mention Member Evenings for date nights and VIP discounts at the MoMA Design Store.

Purchase your Explore membership now, and be sure to mark your calendars for the MoMA Member Family Picnic. Advance registration is required and capacity is limited. This event is open to members at the Explore category and above.