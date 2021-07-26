Manhattan Charter: Shaping Education in New and Exciting Ways

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Manhattan Charter School. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

We’re always on the lookout for schools that are shaping education in new and exciting ways. Especially when it comes to early education, we want to make sure that our kids get the best possible start to their academic and social journeys. Unfortunately, parents are busy, and it can be challenging to find the time to scope out some of these school treasures, which is why we’ve got the inside scoop on two small public elementary schools, grades K through 5, that should be on your radar: Manhattan Charter School and Manhattan Charter School 2!

Before we jump into what makes these public elementary schools so unique, here’s the rundown about where they are (because we all know how important convenience is in our busy NYC lives): Manhattan Charter School is located at 100 Attorney Street York, NY 10002. Thankfully, they have a second location at 220 Henry Street, New York, NY 10002.

We love the Manhattan Charter Schools because of their focus on intimate school culture and learning environment through small class sizes. It can be tough for the younger students to get the individualized attention that they need at such a crucial age in larger public schools. Manhattan Charter School recognizes the importance of small class sizes so that your children will grow, develop, and learn with the support they need along the way. There are never more than 25 students in a class, allowing kids to navigate their small environment with confidence, both academically and socially.

Beyond their small class sizes, Manhattan Charter Schools offer a well-rounded education designed to help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. All students receive French, Art, Physical Educa-tion, Technology instruction, and even daily Music instruction, all beginning in Kindergarten. As a result, your kids will be challenged with high expectations, but fully supported to meet and exceed them.

Rigorous academics and a robust liberal arts program are top priorities for Manhattan Charter Schools, in addition to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Schools are dedicated to demonstrating that all children, regardless of race or economic sta-tus, can succeed when given equal access to quality education. And did we mention that both schools offer free afterschool? That’s right! NYC parents, we know you’ll love that one. With our on-the-go lifestyles, Manhattan Charter Schools get bonus points for their afterschool program, making our lives as parents a little easier.

Want to learn more about Manhattan Charter and figure out if it’s the best fit for your family? Visit their website at www.manhattancharterschool.org!