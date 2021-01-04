Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mamas We Love: Andrea L. Gerson’s Timely Children’s Book

Here at New York Family, we’re always on the lookout for Mamas We Love– inspiring New York mothers who are truly making a difference, whether that be through owning a business, guiding other mamas on social media, or simply keeping it together within their family! That’s why, when we came across Andrea L. Gerson, mother of three, grandmother of five, and author of the stellar children’s book No Fuss Guss, we knew we had to share.

Gerson was an elementary school teacher for 35 years. In light of the global pandemic, we’ve come to learn just how important teachers are for our kiddos to grow and excel, so we were thrilled to hear about Gerson’s background in teaching. Gerson’s greatest joy was encouraging young children to become avid readers and enthusiastic writers, so she went on to write a children’s book herself with the help of Tender Fire Books.

Between her kids, grandkids, and the kiddos at school, Gerson was always surrounded by children, whether at home or in the classroom. It’s no surprise then that No Fuss Guss is impressively intune with the experiences and mindset of little ones. Gerson drew inspiration from multiple aspects of her life while writing the book: her beloved dog Gus, her loving family and their devotion to one another, and of course, her passion for teaching elementary school kids.

So what is No Fuss Guss about anyway? There was once a black pug who lived a simple and happy life with his parents. That is, until his parents give birth to two baby twins. Suddenly, Guss’s life is turned upside down as his family moves into a new house and he adjusts to being to the big “brother”. Your little readers will love the heart-warming and hilarious illustrations by Iwan Yasin Agustin as they learn about the joy of change. This lesson has never been more timely as our kiddos have adjusted to virtual and at-home learning, switched up their daily routines, and have had a very different holiday season. We 100% recommend No Fuss Guss as your little one’s next read.

And did we mention that Gerson included a super fun “Pug” Quiz in the back of the book? That’s right! Your child can see how much they know about pugs like Guss with this 10-question quiz. Gerson’s creativity certainly shines throughout the book, from start to finish. While we definitely think No Fuss Guss should be at the top of your child’s reading list, we’re primarily interested in Gerson’s story– as a mother, grandmother, teacher, mother-in-law, wife, and author. Gerson reminds us NYC mamas that we really can do it all.

