Fashion Mamas Hosts a Cool Mama Market This Saturday in NYC

A cool Mama Market via Fashion Mamas is coming to town this Saturday from the West Coast. A global members-only network that was founded as a diverse community offers members the chance to connect and share on the trials of motherhood. These meetups are opportunities to talk shop, network, and all around be supportive of each other as mothers. Fashion Mamas, founded by fashion editor Natalie Alcala, was one of the first mother networks to launch (ever!) starting with its first chapter in Los Angeles.

Bringing and sharing their vibe to this event is a perfect way to spend a Saturday. You’ll find open play, crafting with Babyzen, treats, and most importantly, childcare by Hello Sitter.

This event is free to sign up, but RSVP is required. RSVP at FASHIONMAMAS.COM/MNY

