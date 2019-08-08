Mama About Town: August 2019

Photo by The New York Times



I hope you are having a wonderful Summer and enjoying lots of family time with your loved ones (hopefully disconnecting) from technology this month a bit. I will be spending lots of quality time out East and on Shelter Island. Below you will find some of my new favorite spots out East.

Seafood

Make sure to check out the Showfish for a summer restaurant, located in Montauk, New York. It’s a brand new fresh-fish concept run by Gurney’s — where you’ll munch on lobster or oysters. Don’t forget to check out Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant. The owner, Sybille van Kempen, just launched her Look + Cook Book. Nosh on some fresh fish or some buttermilk biscuits.

Baron’s Cove

Escape to Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, and you’ll feel like you’re in paradise. As soon as you step into the hotel lobby, you’ll see stunning views, a cute front porch, and a wood-burning fireplace. You’ll never be bored, either — enjoy a swim in the heated saltwater pool, work out in the fitness studio, or enjoy a day at the beach. The Lowes Regency in New York partnered up with Topping Hill House. You will get to enjoy the best of New York City and the best of the East End.

Sweets and Entertainment

Even if you don’t like candy, you must stop into Dylan’s Candy Bar — a must stop before seeing a movie in East Hampton. We loved seeing Toy Story 4 in East Hampton and of course, stocked up on lots of candy before. My favorites for ice cream in the Hamptons are Scoop Du Jour in East Hampton and Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen.

Staying Active

Moms who may be looking to workout — visit Barry’s Bootcamp at one the several locations in the Hamptons. You can get a full-body sweat session to keep your beach body in shape. I also personally love Flywheel in the Hamptons, 45 minutes of getting lost on the bike with the best music and instructors.

Montauk

Of course, don’t forget to visit Montauk with the family. Lunch is always my favorite lunch spot with the best Lobster roll. The beaches out East are superb, and the weekly drum circle that meets on Mondays at around 6 pm at Sagg Main Beach is always a blast.

Have a relaxing and fun-filled August (lots of bbqs, long walks and bike rides), and I look forward to sharing my back to school favorites with you.