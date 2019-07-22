Every parent knows shopping for baby can be stressful. Lucky for us, Maisonette’s new baby registry is here to help!

We’ve always known Maisonette for their super-cute clothes for babies and kids. Founded by two New York moms, Maisonette curates and aggregates a wide variety of high-quality clothes, furniture, toys and more for newborns to teenagers. We’re so excited to announce that they’ve expanded their offerings and are launching their first-ever baby registry!

Maisonette has curated the registry to offer you the best items for baby, from décor to diaper bags. Besides Maisonette’s super-cute clothes, you can also add items like cribs, play gyms, strollers and more to your registry. The registry also features exclusive products, including layette bundles by Louelle and colorful teething sets from January Moon. If you want to splurge a little, check out the Lust List of dream gifts from Maisonette’s favorite working moms.

And if you’re not exactly sure what you’re looking for, don’t worry! You can take a peek at the Maisonette baby registries made by celebrity moms such as Daphne Oz, Lily Aldridge and Diane Kruger. Here, you’ll find these mamas’ must-haves, décor picks and extra-special gifts. Right now, Daphne is digging this versatile dusty rose diaper bag from Babymel. You can wear it as a backpack, shoulder bag or crossbody, or just hold it with the convertible strap.

You can also draw some inspiration from Maisonette’s specially curated edits, based on nursery style. If you’re aiming for a polished classic look, check out some striped or pom pom-studded hampers. (The Classic Edit also features items like a Swan Lake-themed mobile and hot air balloon-patterned onesie. So cute!) Or, if you want a more playful vibe in your nursery, have a look at the adorable animal-inspired throw pillows and lamps in the Whimsical Edit. Maisonette also curated Boho-Inspired, Modern and Scandinavian edits, so you’re sure to find something that suits your fancy!