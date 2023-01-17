Lunar New Year Events 2023

Lunar New Year starts Jan. 22 and ends on Feb. 1 this year. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and learn about Lunar New Year with these events all over New York!

Psst… Babies R Us Flagship Store to Open in American Dream!

Manhattan

New York City Hall, Broadway & Chambers St., Downtown Manhattan

Tuesday, January 17, 6pm

Free

All ages

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Lunar New Year and Losar with members of the City Council.

12 Fulton Street, Downtown Manhattan

January 21-22, Saturday beginning at 12:30pm and Sunday, beginning at 1pm

All ages

Free

Start the weekend with an inspiring Chinese Lion Dance on the cobblestones on Saturday as part of the neighborhood’s annual Lunar New Year festivities, then attend a Chinese Calligraphy Workshop or make Nautical Chinese Lion Chains.

The celebration continues on Sunday with additional opportunities to create maritime-inspired lion chains.

Manhattan Mandarin, 153 East 70th Street, Upper East Side

Saturday, January 21, 2-5pm

All ages

Free

Friends and family are all welcome to celebrate Chinese New Year at Manhattan Mandarin’s new HQ! Food and drinks will be provided. The day will include Xiao Long Bao, Arts & Crafts, Traditional Chinese Music, Ping Pong and more!

Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre Street, Little Italy

Saturday, January 21, 2:30-5:30pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with an afternoon of festivities for the whole family— hop, skip, or jump on over!

Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Chrystie St. & Forsyth St., Lower East Side

Sunday, January 22, 11am-3:30pm

All ages

Free

Start off the Year of the Rabbit with a bang with a spectacular Firecracker display.

Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., Upper East Side

Saturday, January 28, 1-4pm

All ages

$12; $7 students and seniors; $5 members; free for children ages 12 and younger

Start off the New Year with performances and craft activities inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Activities include: Lion Dance and interactive Kung Fu demonstration by the Bo Law Kung Fu martial arts school; musical performance and singalong with Elena Moon Park.

Sing and dance along to Korean New Year’s songs, fun and silly songs about animals, and beautiful lullabies; Arts and craft activities.

Pearl River at Chelsea Market, 75 9th Ave., Chelsea

Saturday, January 28, 5-7pm

All ages

Free

Join Pearl River Mart’s annual Lunar New Year celebration at Chelsea Market. The festivities begin with a show-stopping performance by renowned lion dance troupe, the incomparable Wan Chi Ming Hung Gar Institute Dragon and Lion Dance Team.

East Broadway Mall, 88 E Broadway, Lower East Side

January 28-29, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

All ages

Free admission

Experience an amazing variety of vendors, creators and experiences like a scavenger hunt and an AAPI artist alley.

Streets of Chinatown, Chinatown

Saturday, February 4, 11am-5pm

All ages

Free

See over 20 lion dance groups parade throughout the streets of Chinatown. Each groups’ lions will go store to store blessing and eating offerings. This day is the best day to get up close and watch lion dancing.

Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St., Flatiron

February 5-19, Sundays, 1-3pm

All ages

Free with admission: $19; free for children 12 and younger

Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate the holiday of Losar, which marks the Tibetan Lunar New Year. As we mark the new year of the Water Hare, create your own Watercolor Hare to represent the good you wish to see in the world, and collage a field for your Water Hare wishes to leap forward from.

Parade begins at Mott & Canal St., Chinatown

Sunday, February 12, 1pm

All ages

Free

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit at this famed parade. Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Bronx

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, The Bronx

January 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 10am–1pm

All ages

Included with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 ages 6 and older

Celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit by learning about rabbits and their role in the Chinese zodiac. Then, assemble and decorate a fan inspired by these unique animals. Who knows, maybe you’ll even see a rabbit during your visit!

Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library, 2147 Barnes Avenue, Bronx

Monday, January 23, 3:30-4:30pm

Ages 5 and older

Free

Join this festive celebration with a story and craft making.

Brooklyn

Atlantic Terminal Mall, 139 Flatbush Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Wednesday, January 25, 3-5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit with Atlantic Terminal + New York Chinese Cultural Center! Traditional Chinese and Lion Dance Performances, Sugar Painting Demonstration + Giveaway, Festive Music, Raffles & More.

City Point BKLYN, 445 Albee Square W., Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, January 28, 11am-2pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit with free kids activities, lion dance and story time at City Point.

Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Lefferts Gardens

February 1-28, 10am-4:30pm, daily

All ages

$9.95; $7.96 ages 65 and older; $6.95 ages 3-12

Celebrate the festival of the new moon and animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

Learn about rabbits, an animal found around the world, and learn about the Wildlife Conservation Society’s efforts to save wildlife in Asia. Hop on over and enjoy the self-guided online scavenger hunt and discover more about the wild world of rabbits.

Queens

The Shops at Skyview Center, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Thursday, January 19, 6-8pm

All ages

Free

The Shops at Skyview will celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 by showcasing 6 emerging local Asian American artists with different cultural backgrounds. Local students from Francis Lewis High School’s art and design program will be participating in the project and assist each artist to complete the murals.

The artist will interpret their visions of the “Year of Rabbit” by transforming 600 square feet of panels that illustrate cultural references that speak directly to the youthful audience. Plus, Live DJ, giveaways, and raffles.

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd, Flushing

Saturday, January 21, 3pm

Ages 8 and older

$12; $7 Members, Seniors, & Students with ID

In celebration of the year of the rabbit, participants will color a rabbit painting together! During this family-friendly workshop, artist Stephanie Lee will guide guests step by step toward a finished rabbit painting.

The artwork will be inspired by 19th-century Korean folk art depicting rabbits making medicine of immortality, under a cinnamon tree on a full moon.

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

Saturday, January 21, 1-3pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit at this annual Lunar New Year Event! The event will begin with a Lion traveling to all participating tenants in the center and culminating in Center Court with dance and musical performances and a one-of-a-kind lion dance show!

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Avenue, Oakland Gardens

Saturday, January 21, 9:30-10:30am

Ages 2-3 with one adult

$20

Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a fun toddler class about rabbits! Enjoy a book about a bunny and make a cute craft to take home. Little ones will also love touching and observing three different rabbits from APEC’s Animal Collection.

The Shops at Skyview Center, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Sunday, January 22, 2-5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with cultural performances, traditional lion dance, wishing tree, immersive photo booth, traditional pastry tasting, raffles and a lot of Lunar New Year fun!

Queens Place Mall, 8801 Queens Boulevard, Elmhurst

Tuesday, January 24, 3-5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit with Queens Place and the New York Chinese Cultural Center! Traditional Chinese and Lion Dance Performances, Sugar Painting Demonstration, Giveaway, Festive Music, Raffles & More.

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Saturday, January 28, 12-4pm

All ages

$5 suggested donation. $15 parking rate in effect

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Miffy, the globally beloved bunny! Come for lion dance performances, zodiac crafts, demonstrations, story time, lucky plant sale, and more!

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sunday, January 29, 1-4pm

All ages

Pay as you wish

Celebrate the year of the rabbit with folk dances, Lion Dance, Kung fu demonstrations, and traditional arts and crafts.

The event will showcase a 45-minute performance program featuring professional artists and students of NYCCC’s School of the Arts, as well as a hands-on Chinese calligraphy and ink brush painting workshop for kids and adults.

The Queens Museum’s education programs will offer an all-ages art-making workshop offered in English, Spanish and Mandarin.

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd, Flushing

Sunday, January 29, 1pm and 3pm; post performance workshop follows immediately

All ages

Show only: $10-$15; Show plus post show workshop: $17-$22

Each year, Chinese Theatre Works celebrates the Lunar New Year season with an original “budaixi,” which is a traditional Chinese glove-puppet production that features the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac.

This year’s show stars the Rabbit, who will preside over a jolly selection of wild puppet skits, dances, popular songs, and well-known Chinese sayings that celebrate the wit and wisdom of the zodiac animals.

Special guests include the Jade Rabbit on the Moon and other all-star members of the zodiac puppet ensemble.

Kupferberg Center for the Arts, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Flushing

Sunday, February 5, 3pm

All ages

$15

Celebrate and welcome the New Year of the Water Rabbit at KCA with a colorful, spectacular program of dance, music, and more!

Come meet majestic dragons, acrobatic lions, elegant peacocks, twirling ribbons, bamboo instruments, and much more – all included in a thrilling program that’s designed to enthrall the entire family and honor the festive.

Long Island

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington

Saturday, January 21, 12-5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate and learn about Lunar New Year with a focus on Chinese culture at this free family event for all ages! Get creative and enjoy a variety of hands-on activities, artist and dance performances, and more!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Thursday, January 26, 11:30am-12pm

Ages 3-5

$4, $3 members plus admission: $15; $14 seniors 65 and older; free for members and children younger than 1

Celebrate the holiday with a reading of “My First Chinese New Year” by Karen Katz. Chinese New Year is a time of new beginnings!

Follow a girl as she learns how to welcome the coming year and experiences all the festivities surrounding it. After the story, decorate your own dancing dragon stick puppet as a symbol of good fortune for the year 2023!

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

January 28-29, Saturday and Sunday, 12-4pm

All ages

Included with admission: $15; $14 seniors 65 and older; free for members and children younger than 1

Enjoy a variety of dance performances including the traditional Lion Dance, view live artisan demonstrations of Tai Chi martial arts, sugar painting, dough sculpting and calligraphy, make your own Riddle Lantern, and more.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post/720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

Sunday, January 29, 5:45pm, pre-performance event; 7pm, performance

All ages

$32-$52

Welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in a spectacular production of colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively dance!

Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor

Wednesday, February 22, 11am-12:30pm or 1-2:30pm

All ages

$20; $10 children and adult museum members

Advanced Registration Required

On the second day of Break for Art, the program will focus on The Lunar New Year giving participants the opportunity to create their own pop-up rabbit puppet! Enjoy additional Lunar New Year activities at the Museum.

Rockland/Bergen

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

January 13-February 5, See website for schedule

All ages

Free

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with traditional Chinese music, modern symphonies, demonstrations, and more.

NJPAC, 1 Center St., Newark

January 21-22, Saturday and Sunday, 2pm

All ages

$27-35

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company welcomes the coming of the Spring of 2023, the Year of the Black Water Rabbit. It’s a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese dance with modern flair.

The Red Lions dance to a hip hop beat. The Golden Dragon brings good luck and fortune for the coming year. Dancers, acrobats and musicians perform in dazzling red and gold costumes.

Orangeburg Library, 20 S Greenbush Road, Orangeburg

Wednesday, January 25, 4:30-5:30pm

Ages 5-10

Free

Advanced registration required.

It’s the year of the Rabbit! Learn about the Lunar New Year and create a bunny for good luck.