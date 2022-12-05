Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame Rocks Open

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Courtesy of Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame

There’s a new museum on Long Island and it rocks! On Friday, November 25th, the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opened to the public for the first time.

Spanning two floors, music fans and history buffs alike can explore memorabilia and artifacts loaned and donated by some of the area’s biggest artists like Blue Oyster Cult, Neil Diamond, and The Ramones. Although the organization was established in 2004 and has been inducting members since, this marks the first physical location for LIMEHOF.

Courtesy of Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame

“We are thrilled our organization has found a permanent home in such a wonderful location” said Ernie Canadeo, Chairman, LIMEHOF. “We’re excited to be able to share our world-class displays and unique memorabilia collection that showcases Long Island’s rich and diverse musical and entertainment history in new and exciting ways. We feature different and exciting exhibits, displays, videos and education offerings that make the center a dynamic place for people to visit on a regular basis.”

Photo by Shara Levine

The first floor of the museum offers visitors an up close look at several costumes worn by Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Joan Jett’s first car- a 1983 XJ-S H.E. Jaguar, and Billy Joel’s Harley Davidson, which he’s been known to drive around the North Shore.

Everywhere you look there is something to discover- from the walls covered in the history of musicians that make up the Long Island scene, to the vintage concert posters hanging overhead, to the decals on the floor with fun factoids. The space is maximized for guests to soak in as much as they can.

Photo by Shara Levine

Take a trip up to the second floor where you will find awards belonging to inductees, instruments, and even more memorabilia. See a pair of signed Adidas sneakers from the groundbreaking hip hop group Run-DMC, letters from fans to iconic children’s television duo Carole and Paula of the Magic Garden, and one of television, radio, and music star Perry Como’s Emmy awards. There are also monitors playing historical performances, as well as a separate theater with seating for screenings. 

LIMEHOF encompasses the areas of Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, with the goal to preserve and celebrate local musical heritage for future generations. To date, the organization has inducted more than 100 musicians, music industry executives, and venues that have helped shape music as we know it today. Not only is the organization looking to honor the past, but also to invest in the future by offering educational programs and scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators. 

Photo by Shara Levine

What You Need to Know About Visiting the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame

Where is the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame located?

LIMEHOF is located at 97 Main St. in Stony Brook.

When is the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame open?

Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 5 pm. 

How much are tickets to the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame?

Adult $19.50, Seniors (65+) and Veterans $17.00, Students (w/ID) $15.00. Children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.

For more information, visit LIMEHOF.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

