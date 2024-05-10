Long Island Game Farm Expands (big plans are coming for this gem)

Long Island Game Farm, the largest combined children’s zoo and wildlife park on Long Island, has some big plans thanks to a grant from Suffolk County’s JumpSMART Small Business Downtown Investment Program.

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone, legislator James Mazzarella, legislator Nick Caracappa, and legislator minority leader Jason Richberg presented a check for $568,000 to Melinda Novak, president of the game farm, and daughter of founder Stanley Novak, will use it to expand and improve the iconic zoo.

“I am sincerely grateful for the generous support from Suffolk County and the JumpSMART program awarded to the Long Island Game Farm,” said Novak. “This grant will enable us to renovate our amphitheater and develop a universal access trail, which has been a long-time dream for us to be able to share with all members of our community. This expansion coincides with the efforts of our new nonprofit arm, the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, as it develops programs in the cultural, educational, and wellness categories. Knowing Suffolk County believes in us gives us great hope for our future aspirations as the Long Island Game Farm continues to grow.”

For over 51 years, the amphitheater has been home to animal presentations, educational programs, theaters, and music performances, but it has been closed since the start of the pandemic. With these new funds, the revamped stage will make animal interactions easier. Visitors will be able to hold Madagascar hissing cockroaches, get up close to an American alligator, take part in interactive animal shows, and more. Novak also imagines “hosting Wild Weddings for animal-loving couples and family-friendly, animal-centric music performances.”

When the Long Island Game Farm opened, a nature path called the Woodland Trail was built from the start. Thanks to JumpSMART, the trail will be revamped to include five acres of unused land with a blacktop path, making it universally accessible to wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers and giving all visitors the opportunity to commune with nature. The newly imagined path has plans to include a labyrinth, benches, and more native plants with plant markers, making these new additions easy to identify.

Along with these exciting developments, the game farm recently introduced its non-profit arm, Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, with a mission to connect people with wildlife and the natural environment. The Foundation plans to host a variety of activities and engaging experiences, including the Wild Treasures Market, a monthly flea market that will take place from June through October, a family fun day on August 22, and Twilight in the Wild, a fundraising benefit.

With all of these changes and new programming, make sure to visit the Long Island Game Farm this summer for a day out the whole family will enjoy.

What to Know About Visiting the Long Island Game Farm

The Long Island Game Farm is located at 489 Chapman Boulevard in Manorville.

The farm is open in June: Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 4 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. In July and August, it is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

Admission is $26.95 for ages 13-61, $22.95 for seniors 62 and older and military personnel, $19.95 for children ages 3-12, and free admission for ages 2 and younger.

Most of the Long Island Game Farm is wheelchair accessible, with the exception of the Nursery and Bambiland due to the uneven terrain.

The Long Island Game Farm has been a staple on the Island since 1970 and will be celebrating its 55th anniversary next year. With so many memories made on the farm, they are asking visitors to submit their stories to wildlifesustainability.org to be included in this milestone event.

For more information, visit longislandgamefarm.com.