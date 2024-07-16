Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum – Exhibitors Wanted!

Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum – Exhibitors Wanted!

Announcing the Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum – Exhibitors Wanted! Long Island Family Day is a mix of fun and learning. Where family-oriented businesses can reach and connect with potential clients all in one place.

Exhibiting at our Long Island Family Day is a great way to introduce your school, after-school programs, birthday party venue, camp, health, and special needs services to families looking for resources for their children. Over 2200 families attended our March Camp Fair & Activity Expo this year.

Maximize Your Exposure in the Local Community! Parents can bring their children for a fun indoor day with games, arts & crafts, face painting, giveaways, music & much more.

Local businesses have enjoyed great success at our events – “Thank you for organizing and getting us involved. Truly inspiring and successful!” Jon Bihn, Managing Partner at UrbanAir Adventure Park Dix Hills.

Join us –

Sunday, September 22nd

Cradle of Aviation Museum

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Contact [email protected] to book your spot now. Space is limited.