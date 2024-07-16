New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools

Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum – Exhibitors Wanted!

Announcing the Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum – Exhibitors Wanted! Long Island Family Day is a mix of fun and learning. Where family-oriented businesses can reach and connect with potential clients all in one place.

Exhibiting at our Long Island Family Day is a great way to introduce your school, after-school programs, birthday party venue, camp, health, and special needs services to families looking for resources for their children. Over 2200 families attended our March Camp Fair & Activity Expo this year.

Maximize Your Exposure in the Local Community! Parents can bring their children for a fun indoor day with games, arts & crafts, face painting, giveaways, music & much more.

Local businesses have enjoyed great success at our events –  “Thank you for organizing and getting us involved. Truly inspiring and successful!” Jon Bihn, Managing Partner at UrbanAir Adventure Park Dix Hills.

Join us –

Sunday, September 22nd

Cradle of Aviation Museum

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Contact [email protected] to book your spot now. Space is limited.

