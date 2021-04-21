L.O.L Surprise!

Calling all LOL BBs and Roblox fans: LOL Surprise and Roblox worlds are coming together, bringing their fierce fashions, surprises and outrageous personalities to game play! It’s sure to be extra like OMG when the ‘LOL Surprise Official Party,’ a kid-safe digital game, debuts, April 2, on Roblox.

The newest LOL Surprise series to drop, LOL Surprise Dance, Dance, Dance!, is brought to life through this new LOL Surprise game. Fans will enjoy the free gaming experience with the LOL Dolls that they know and love, including interactive doll characters, which allow players to mix and match LOL Surprise outfits and accessories, fun dance offs, surprising challenges with unlockable rewards, and more! Designed for co-play, the game seeks to engage parents in their children’s play to create fun digital experiences for the whole family.

‘LOL Surprise™ Official Party’ has the best-in-class trust and safety features, going above and beyond Roblox’s already-significant protections. Safety features include real-time AI moderation of comments and in-game chat, removal of in-game purchases to eliminate the risk of bill shock, daily compliance monitoring, and dynamic moderation of problematic terms/words. Parents are also able to use Roblox’s extensive menu of parental controls to configure an experience that’s right for their child.

Kids will be ready to play all day!

To keep up with the latest LOL Surprise news, check out lolsurprise.com

