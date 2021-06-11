This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by LIC. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Standup comedy, art installations, brewery tours, BBQs and all of the Instagram-worthy skyline views? It’s starting to sound a little bit like New York City of yore, no?

Long Island City Partnership’s signature festival, LIC Springs!, which returns this upcoming Monday, June 14. The event has been rechristened as LIC Springs to Summer!, now a week-long affair (June 14-20), featuring 107 local businesses and organizations, offering up scores of events and deals (we expected around 50 participants given the event’s truncated production timeline). The spin on the name is a nod to its dates at the convergence of the seasons, replacing what has historically been a single-day Maytime street festival. The festival is accompanied by a physical passport that can be picked up at locations throughout the neighborhood starting today.

Now in its 8th year, Springs! really gets to highlight all that makes LIC shine, from its award-winning Vernon Boulevard eateries, to less-glitzy services you need to do this thing called life (like getting your eyes and teeth checked out and buying those gym class packs now that you have to venture out in public). There’s even volunteer opportunities, because any good New Yorker wants to keep their prized waterfront parks sparkly. For the 7th year, the event has also received support from Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

For those with kids, there’s everything from ballet to a STEM class for 3-7-year-old Eisensteins, spin and volcano art, cooking demonstrations and musical recitals. And that’s just a few of the activities. There’s also a number of family-friendly experiences, because it doesn’t always have to be about your kid, even if your kid can tag along.

For the foodie, there’s much in store, including offers (with purchase) like a vegetable samosa from Adda Indian Canteen, a zeppole with Nutella from LEVANTE, ‘croffles’ from Kuku Chicken and corn esquites from neighborhood newcomer Tacombi. Tea & Milk offers a Perfect Picnic for 2 pack that includes, among other things, two drinks, two bánh mì sandwiches and a quarter pound cookie from City Cakes – and a treat for your dog. There’s tons of drink deals, too, including $5 lychee martinis at SAPPS and waterfront eatery SHI, and complimentary lemonade at LIC-raised Nas’ Southern comfort eatery Sweet Chick (with purchase).

On June 19 there are a few events that commemorate Juneteenth, including a screening of Miss Juneteeth at the Museum of the Moving Image and a community BBQ produced by non-profit Community Capacity Development headlined by DJ Enuff.

In addition to the above, many marquee neighborhood establishments are also participating, such as like Chairman Sun, Centro Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen, Culture Lab LIC, Flux Factory, Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, ICONYC Brewing, LIC Beer Project, Long Island City School of Ballet, Manducatis Rustica VIG, MoMA PS1, QED, SculptureCenter, The Chocolate Factory Theater and The Noguchi Museum.

A digital version of the LIC Passport can be viewed here. They hope to see you at LIC Springs to Summer!