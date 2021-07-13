Lessonbee: The Online Learning Platform That is Redefining A Family’s Mental Health and Education

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Lessonbee. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

While the pandemic and being in lockdown was historically hard for everyone, it was especially rough for kids. In ordinary, pre-pandemic life, I would hear an abbreviated version of my child’s day when they’d come home from school. But during the pandemic, I had an up-close look into what life is like for a middle schooler. It was a reminder that kids have so much peer pressure and anxiety that seems to be exacerbated by social media. Always here for a good TikTok, but social media has also formed some unrealistic expectations for our kiddos. Watching my child struggle with a class or get anxious about not doing an assignment quickly enough was tough to watch, and social media #homeworkhacks don’t necessarily help. I realized that he is at an age when a simple pep talk would not suffice. Both my child and I need to be educated on what we are going through. Enter Lessonbee.

Culturally Relevant Health Education Content That Promotes Mental and Emotional Well-being

Lessonbee is an online learning platform with lessons, courses and classes that both parents and students can use to develop their relationship to their own mental and physical health and well-being. Finally, a platform that gets it! For grades K-12 and beyond, members can access and choose the learning experiences that they need at that moment. What we love about Lessonbee is that the platform clearly recognizes the importance of mental health, especially during the age of COVID-19, while also meeting kids where they are with engaging content. The lessons are creative, current and relatable, meaning kids aren’t going to say, “Nope, not for me.” The stories are realistic and include cultural references that kids get, which keeps the flow of knowledge going. They can read and watch lessons such as What is Mental Health? and Managing Stress and Building Resilience, two of our favorites! While my son is in a great school, Lessonbee not only strengthens what he acquires in this crucial time, but teaches him how to take care of himself mentally and physically. Lessonbee truly is the health education that we need.

The Online Learning Platform For The Entire Family

Let’s not forget that Lessonbee is also for us, the parents. Classes such as Women in the Workplace and Workplace Mental Health recognize that parents need support too. Our mental health is just as crucial; we are the ones keeping it together! I am a better parent when I take care of myself, because it is only then that I can fully take care of my kids and the other people in my life.

Beyond Health Education

As parents, we strive to teach our children values that will positively shape how they relate to others and come to understand the world around them. What I appreciate about Lessonbee is that its core values of authenticity, bravery, creativity, diversity and clarity totally hit the mark with what I hope my children will develop and take with them in the future. Lessonbee knows that health education intersects with so many aspects of life. When you know how to manage your stress or anxiety, you are in the best place to accomplish your goals. When you feel good about yourself, you can immerse yourself into the moment and focus on your own happiness and the happiness of those around you. When you understand the importance of mental health and well-being, you’re able to recognize when friends and family are in need of emotional support. And when you take the time to get to know others and what makes them special, you learn how diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our lives.

Hop on the Lessonbee Wave

