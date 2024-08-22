Best Spots for Fall Leaf Peeping in Long Island

After a long, hot summer it’s finally starting to cool down again across New York. But it’s not just the air that’s changing; those green summer trees are changing into beautiful browns, reds, and oranges. There’s no better way to mark the changing seasons and kick off the start of the school year than with a family leaf peeping trip and nature walk. Here’s our guide to the best leaf peeping spots across Long Island.

43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355

A New York Family favorite – this garden located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is a quick train ride away for an autumn Saturday of leaf peeping. Make sure you check out what events are happening the day you visit as you may find a storytime or an Audubon walk for an added fee that you can add to your family day of fall fun.

Union Tpke, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364



Located in Queens this park is unique in its colonial history and is home to freshwater and saltwater wetlands. It also boasts a forest which means there are many birds and trees. An enormous tulip tree known as the Queens Giant is around 134 feet and is often touted as being our city’s oldest tree. Venture to this awesome park for some serious leaf peeping and check out one of the playgrounds if your little ones still have some energy to unleash!

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

This National Register property has over 400 acres of rolling lawns, gardens, woodlands, and nature walks, and is the former Gold Coast estate of the W.R. Coe family. With over 20 gardens to stroll through, you’ll be surrounded by enough beautiful fall foliage to last your entire trip. In addition to touring the estate and greenhouse, we recommend checking out the Monarch Migration Workshop.

71 Old Westbury Rd, Old Westbury, NY 11568

Stepping onto this property is like stepping into history. The gorgeous grounds at this stunning English manor house have remained mostly unchanged since it belonged to its original owners, the Phipps family. The gardens are home to many rare plant species—including foxgloves, delphiniums, and more that are not usually found in public gardens. These plants have been well-maintained for decades by the dedicated horticulture staff, who ensure that Old Westbury is a beautiful place to visit year-round (but especially for fall leaf peeping!).

3 Old Country Rd, Quogue, NY 11959

The Quogue Wildlife Refuge is a 305-acre non-profit nature preserve that was founded in 1934 and is home to a diverse array of wildlife. Free of charge and open 365 days a year from sunrise to sunset, the refuge is truly a must-see experience during the autumn months. The grounds also house a facility for wild animals that are permanently injured and require human care to survive, making this destination both beautiful and educational for kids.

4090 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

One of the biggest places to visit in Long Island, this preserve is a massive 3,473-acre park, all filled with magnificent nature and wildlife. Deer and waterfowl are everywhere. Rare nesting birds can be found alongside rare plants and other interesting flora, such as trailing arbutus and pink lady’s slipper in their natural habitats. There’s enough here to keep you coming back all season.

20 Sagamore Hill Rd, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

Sagamore Hill was the home of Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States, from 1885 until 1919. It was nicknamed “the summer White House” during his life and the name stuck. In addition to being an interesting and educational historic site, Sagamore Hill is the perfect place to watch the leaves change color, just as Teddy Roosevelt loved to do.

440 Montauk Highway, Great River, NY 11739

The Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park was donated to Long Island by Mrs. William Baynard and her daughter Olivia in 1936. According to Olivia, the goal of the donation was to be “an oasis of beauty and of quiet, to be a source of pleasure, rest and refreshment to those who delight in outdoor beauty, and to bring about a greater appreciation and understanding of the value and importance of informal planting.” Among the 691 acres, you’ll find one of the most serene destinations in all of Long Island, and an ideal spot for leaf peeping.