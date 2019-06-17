Kids’ Summer Style Essentials: The Must-Haves for Summer 2019
The official countdown to summer has begun and we have the hottest picks for safe, summer play in serious style. Here are some must-have, on-trend essentials for endless summer fun!
- Limeapple swimsuits are super stylish and a summer must-have! Kids love the darling designs and parents love that all the swimsuits have UPF 50+ protection which block out 97% of the sun’s harmful rays. We love them all but have our favorites like the Juliette, a reversible swimsuit that doubles your fun and wardrobe! We also adore the designs of the Helga and Evelyn rash guards for full-coverage fun in the sun, and the Shaela which was designed with fun blue stars — perfect for the 4th of July. You’ll also find the Zuri, a quintessential beach cover-up, in our beach bags. It is a simple relaxed white tunic with colorful pompom trim accents that match just about any swimsuit. Starting at $42. us.limeapple.com
- Make some magic with Unicorn Snot Glitter Sunscreen. Kids will love that it goes on white, but when you apply it, something magical happens. As the sunscreen is absorbed into your skin, a subtle sparkle appears! Parents will love that it features Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protection, water resistance up to 80 minutes, cosmetic grade, multicolored holographic glitter, is unscented, and is safe to use on your face and body. It’s available in three summery shades. $19.99 unicornsnot.com
- Bling2o’s has the most stylish swim goggles and masks for kids of all ages, making underwater adventures extra enjoyable. Kids love that these goggles and masks are custom designed with decorations like gummy bears, rainbow rhinestones, and cat eyes with extra-long eyelashes. We are swooning over the new The Float-N-Away Swim Mask, featuring a double lens filling it with a small layer of glitter to make that splash even brighter. Parents love that the goggles are UV protected, latex-free, lead-free, pass all stringent safety standards, and have anti-fog properties, too! Plus, now you can also wear these gorgeous goggles under their adorable line of inflatable sprinklers! Starting at $22.95. bling2o.com
- Chaser Kids summer style makes kids look cute and stay cool. The sassy sayings, pithy pics, and the super soft materials are the perfect combo. Kids will love the sweet and sassy summer stand-outs like the Rainbow Lashes with coordianting Flouncy Skort with Pockets; Americana Mini Stars Dress; Flutter Sleeve Tiered Dress, and Rainbow Popsicle! They are all fun and fabulous for camp and any summer activity. Parents will love that they are soft, sweet, and easy to wear, and that the fit, fabrication, hand-feel, and construction all reign supreme. Starting at $31. chaserbrand.com
- Big Mouth’s Gigantic Ice Pop Beach Blanket makes your spot on the beach the most pop-ular. It’s 5 feet wide, giving you way more space than those old beach towels everyone else has been using. Kids will love the whimsical designs like pizza, cotton candy, and s’mores. Parents will love that this popsicle blanket is soft & tough, and the included storage pouch makes a great beach tote. Don’t forget the coordinating pool floats, too! They have floats in shapes and sizes for kids of all ages from the baby monster canopy lil float to shooting star kiddo pool float to grown-up fun in the beautiful butterfly river tube! Starting at $17.95. bigmouthinc.com
- Tiare Hawaii uses the beauty of nature around us as inspiration to create the colors and beachy bohemian details in their gorgeous garments. We can’t get enough of the kids seaside dress, like the lanikai and frill dress. Each and every daring dress is unique and beautiful! Kids love the super soft materials and summery colors. Parents will love that all of the pieces are handmade with love in Bali using traditional dyeing techniques that have been used for centuries.$60. tiarehawaii.com
- Little Peixoto has swimsuit style for little ones done right. The Sunset Tie-Die and Rainbow Snake Rashguard are bold and fabulous designs that are the perfect summer style combination! Kids will love the head-turning, fiery fun, and colorful prints of the Fringy, Mona, and Olivia. They are beyond cute and picture perfect for super summer memories. Parents will love that Peixoto stands for nostalgia and classic beauty and that the rashguard protects their little loved ones’ delicate skin from harmful UV rays. We also love the Nissi dress for super cute covering up for lunch, snacks, and dinner when waterside. Starting at $49.50. peixotowear.com
- Make those tiny toes happy and add a dose of fun to their summer outfits with the Havaianas Kids Freedom Sandals , featuring a stylish T-strap shape with a multi-color pompom on the straps. An adjustable backstrap keeps their feet secure and comfortable all day. Oh say can you see how perfect the Kids Top Flag USA Flip Flops sandal is for celebrating the summer holidays? Featuring the crisp white stars and red and white stripes of Old Glory and an American flag logo on white straps. A red Havaianas logo pops to give this style a final touch of patriotic flair. Kids love the designs and comfort. Parents love that they are waterproof and comfortable for all day play. $26 us.havaianas.comphoto via Amazon
- Protect those beautiful little eyes with Babiators, the awesome and safe sunglasses for kids. We are falling in love with the heart-shaped sunglasses that fit babies, toddlers & kids from 6 months up to 5 years! Kids love the many shapes and colors to choose from so they can show off their own personal style. Parents love that they have UV400 lenses that offer 100% UVA and UVB protection and undergo rigorous testing to ensure they’re safe for your child. Plus, they are durable and guaranteed — if you lose or break your Babiators in the first year, they’ll replace them for free. Starting at $20, babiators.com
- Intex floats let the whole family hop on for family fun when you just add water. What is more refreshing on a hot summer day than a slice of watermelon? Relax in comfort on the Watermelon Island Float Lounge, perfect for you and a friend and enjoy this slice of summertime. The next time you’re relaxing poolside, escape to your magical place of endless summer fun on an inflatable unicorn ride-on, or you could hop on the world’s friendliest sea turtle for a comfortable and fun ride from one end of the pool to the other. Kids will love the larger-than-life sizes and floating the day away. Parents love that Intex is dedicated to the safe use of all of its products. Starting at $14.99 intexcorp.com
Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two