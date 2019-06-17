Kids’ Summer Style Essentials: The Must-Haves for Summer 2019

Limeapple swimsuits are super stylish and a summer must-have! Kids love the darling designs and parents love that all the swimsuits have UPF 50+ protection which block out 97% of the sun’s harmful rays. We love them all but have our favorites like the

Juliette

, a reversible swimsuit that doubles your fun and wardrobe! We also adore the designs of the

Helga

and

Evelyn

rash guards for full-coverage fun in the sun, and the

Shaela

which was designed with fun blue stars — perfect for the 4th of July.

You’ll also find the Zuri , a quintessential beach cover-up, in our beach bags. It is a simple relaxed white tunic with colorful pompom trim accents that match just about any swimsuit.

Starting at $42.