The Best Kid-Friendly Things to Do in the Bronx for March 2020

Welcome this new month with tons of fun activities! Mark your calendars for a day at Tremont Public Library and build solar race cars, see the Russian National Ballet at Lehman Center, and participate in the Family Olympics — all happening in the Bronx for March 2020.

WII Gaming: Just Dance 2020 – West Farms

March 11 and 25

Just Dance is the iconic game that kids can move and groove to their favorite songs! Have you secured Just Dance 2020 yet? If not, head on over to the library to play the new version of the game with the latest hits and new dance moves. Kids can compete with their friends and neighbors and have a whole lot of fun! Free, 3:30 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Avenue, Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org

Building Solar Race Cars – Tremont

March 13

Head to the library to design, build and test your own mini solar-powered race car! If time allows, you’ll even get to race your car outdoors. In partnership with Solar One, NYPL Green welcomes kids and their families to this adventurous and educational workshop, in which all materials are provided and participants get to keep their solar-powered cars. Free, 4 pm. Tremont Library, 1866 Washington Ave., Bronx, NY 10457, nypl.org

Family Olympics – Pelham Parkway

March 14

Put your family fitness skills to the test by competing in fun and energetic fitness challenges. There will be activities for all ages, and you’ll even have a chance to win a family award! This may not be the real Olympics, but it will be just as entertaining. $10 per family, Free with Family membership, 3-5 pm. Bronx House, 990 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461, bronxhouse.org

Concert: Publiquartet – Riverdale

March 15

If you have bigger kids who enjoy music, then this concert is the perfect family outing! Mind The Gap is an original project developed in 2011 by PUBLIQuartet. The concept bridges the gap between diverse musical genres through group improvisation. $30 Adults, $14 Kids ages 8-18, purchase tickets in advance to save $2 per ticket, members save 10%, 2-3 pm. Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Green Skyscraper Building Challenge – Mott Haven

March 17

Conducted by Architecture for Kids in partnership with NYPL Green, the Green Skyscraper Building Challenge invites kids to use their creativity and outside-the-box thinking. Learn about sustainable design as you construct your own eco-friendly tall tower, with all materials provided. Free, 3:30-5 pm. Mott Haven Library, 321 East 140th St., Bronx, NY 10454, nypl.org

Bronx Zoo Mornings: Big Cats – Bronx Park

March 21

In this before-hours program, watch the zoo animals enjoy their morning enrichment, meet an animal up close and chat with a zookeeper. Your family will test their big cat knowledge, investigate big cat skulls and learn about the Bronx Zoo’s big cat residents. $45, $36 Members, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Romeo & Juliet | Carmen – Bedford Park

March 22

Have your little ones ever seen a ballet? Catch The Russian National Ballet as they perform scenes from Romeo & Juliet and Carmen. The Russian National Ballet has been bringing timeless ballet classics to the stages of North America since 1999. This beautiful show is sure to be nothing but spectacular. $25-$45, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, NY 10468, lehmancenter.org

Jr. Keepers: Otters – Bronx Park

March 28

Bring your little zookeepers to the Zoo so they can have close up animal encounters, help with enrichment for its animal collection, and practice the skills it takes to care for wild animals. In this program focused on otters, kids in grades 3-5 will visit the Jungle World exhibit, meet a real zookeeper and much more! $55, $45 Members, 9 am-12 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com