Easy family getaways and the top 8 kid-friendly things to do, eat in and around upstate Hudson, New York that you can do.

Hudson Valley has been quietly growing in popularity in the last few years. Long a favorite amongst city dwellers who visit for a day or weekend excursion, families can enjoy all that Hudson has to offer, from apple picking to waterfalls. Named after English explorer Henry Hudson, this city and its surrounding towns can be reached from New York City via a scenic 2-hour train ride. And while the gorgeous scenery and nature may be what pulls us, the parents, to visit, what are the best places to visit with the kids? We have the answer!

Where to Stay and Sleep

Rivertown Lodge

731 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Located on busy Warren Street, this stylish boutique hotel oozes warmth and coziness. If you start feeling Brooklyn vibes, this may be due to the owners’ collaboration with Brooklyn design firm Workstead. Local craftspeople were part of every step in constructing this hotel, and it shows in its classic design.

Rivertown Lodge has an in-house restaurant, Tavern, which is open evenings Friday through Tuesday. For your early rising kids, they serve breakfast on weekends starting at 8 (and for those who prefer to sleep in, you can still have your meal until 2). If you are looking to have a snack after playing ping pong in the Lodge’s adorable backyard (or even just to bring some yummy treats back to your room), we love Talbott & Arding Cheese & Provisions (323 Warren Street).

St. Charles Hotel

16 Park Place, Hudson, NY 12534

If you’re looking for more of a no-nonsense hotel that still represents the uniqueness of Hudson, St. Charles Hotel is a great pick. This hotel is within walking distance from the popular hub area of Warren Street. Many families love it for their welcoming pet policy, for a small fee you can bring your pooch on your upstate adventure. Complimentary wi-fi, free local calls, and self-parking are nice perks the St. Charles offers its guests.

Kid-Approved Destinations

Hudson Area Library

51 North 5th Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Don’t forget your New York Library Card, because the Hudson Area Library is incredible. There are many offerings at this library, which is located in the Hudson Armory building, a landmark that once housed the local National Guard. Be sure to check out their programs and calendar, where you’ll find everything from storytelling and crafts for the wee ones to an ongoing Saturday Minecraft Club for tweens.

Thinking about taking the kids hiking or local bird watching? Borrow an Estuary Explorer Backpack put together by the CLC (The Columbia Land Conservancy) with your library card! The CLC themed backpacks will encourage your kids to bring out their inner scientist or nature explorer.

Henry Hudson Waterfront Park

Accessible by Broad Street

When visiting Hudson, you won’t want to miss taking in the stunning views Hudson residents get to enjoy every day. Pick up some lattes from Moto Coffee/Machine (357 Warren Street), pack up a blanket and head over to the Henry Hudson Waterfront Park. This park has gorgeous views of the Hudson River and the Catskill Mountains. Another plus, the park is an easy walk from most Downtown Hudson Hotels and Airbnb’s.

FASNY Museum of Firefighting

117 Harry Howard Avenue, Hudson, NY 12534

This museum is lovely if you or your kids have an appreciation for the history of firefighting. There is a vast collection of vintage firetrucks and equipment as well as more modern trucks. This museum has a Jr. Firefighter Challenge Course, a discovery room where kids can dress up like firefighters and play real instruments in a firefighters band, and a space to engage in creative play on real fire engines!

Olana State Historic Site

5720 State Route 9G, Hudson, NY 12534

Home to famous landscape artist Frederic Edwin Church, who lived here with his wife Isabel in the late 1800s, this site sits above the Hudson River where you can take in the views of the Catskill Mountains. The interior of the estate itself is stunning and will be appreciated even if your kids aren’t art lovers. This historic site holds paintings and furnishings that were collected by Church from his many travels, as well as Church’s studio. The landscape is gorgeous, and we recommend visiting this estate on a non-rainy day to fully appreciate its beauty.

Where to Eat (and Drink) With Kids

Aeble

449 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Aeble, open for dinner on Wednesday through Saturday, is a chic place for a night out. We love going there on Wednesday evenings for their Birds & Bubbles special, devouring their excellent buttermilk-marinated fried chicken while enjoying a glass of sparkling wine for 20% off.

Suarez Family Brewery

2278 US 9, Hudson, NY 12534

A great thing about Hudson and its surrounding areas are the many family-friendly spots. In the middle of vast land, you’ll find something unique which is how to describe best the smart brick building that now houses The Suarez Family Brewery. Once a former lamp factory, this mom & pop brewery is located in Livingston, which is about a 20-minute scenic drive from downtown Hudson. We do suggest looking up their open and close times as they tend to have quirky hours, with longer hours during summer. Well-behaved kids are allowed, and they can indulge on one of the brewery’s delightful and freshly made, hand-baked pretzels while you enjoy a beer. Outside snacks are also welcome, and we recommend checking out nearby Otto’s Market (215 Main Street) in Germantown, which serves delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Also, don’t miss Otto’s pizza night, which is every Tuesday from 5-7.

This is just a brief introduction for family visits to Hudson, and we will be writing an expanded list of recommendations in the future.