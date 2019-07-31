Kid-Friendly Food Trucks: The Best NYC Treats & Eats

With the rise of food trucks, great food became more convenient and accessible. You no longer have to stop for a full meal at an in-store location; just stop by a food truck and grab & go! When I’m scrolling through Instagram food accounts (how I effectively use my free time), and I see restaurants and bakeries that look appealing, of course I want to go check them out. But unfortunately, with busy schedules, it’s hard to find the time to take the trip to these aesthetically-pleasing locations. That’s why food trucks are great: they bring the food to you! Sure, you technically still have to find the food truck, but with the mobility of food trucks that cover way more ground than an immobile store, the food is much more accessible. NYC streets are full of food trucks, but many gear towards adults with a more mature taste palette. We’ve rounded up the best kid-friendly food trucks to bring delicious, record-breaking, Instagram-friendly treats & eats to your little ones.

Interested in ice cream specifically? Check out the Best Ice Cream Shops in NYC for Kids!