Kick off the Holiday Season With the Magic of the Country’s Largest Light Festival @ Citifield!

Amaze Light Festival immerses visitors in an illuminous holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky guide them through the mesmerizing festive decor and interactive holiday-themed worlds. Guests will stroll through five thematic worlds of displays with millions of sparkling lights and colossal 3D-lighted decor that will take them on a sweet adventure.

Visitors can expect photo opportunities around every corner as they journey through a custom interactive oasis including the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill with glittering willow trees and reindeer lighting the way. Not to be missed, journey on the Arctic Express Train to the candy-fueled Sparky’s Sweet Spot, an enormous candy store for kids of all ages, and make your way to Zing’s Toyporium, a larger-than-life toy store complete with a charity-focused interactive toy machine.

In addition, Amaze Light Festival includes a one of a kind show featuring live performances of original songs and dance numbers. Attendees will be dazzled as the Masters Of Light use their magic to power the sparkle and shine of this unforgettable light show. The Amaze stage performance features a troop of dancers, stunning choreography, eye-catching costumes and original music that has festival-goers dancing and singing throughout the night

Family fun for everyone, Amaze Light Festival is now open at Citi Field and will have a limited run ! Ticket prices start at $36 for children (kids under two are free) and $44 for adults. Holiday enthusiasts now have the option to make their visit even more memorable with the purchase of a VIP upgrade. Experience exceptional viewpoints, with reserved seating during the awe-inspiring theatrical stage performances and mesmerizing light shows, access to a heated indoor lounge and premium craft cocktails.

Enjoy an evening immersed in magic that the whole family can experience together! Tickets are available exclusively at AmazeLightFestival.com.