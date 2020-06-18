Celebrate Juneteenth With Virtual Events for Families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Holiday Juneteenth is a combination of the words June + nineteenth, and it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was declared on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t until two years later on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, when the Union army shared that enslaved people were indeed free.

This year with issues regarding race more prominent than ever — many parents are educating not only their children but themselves, especially on a significant day such as Juneteenth.

For New York, Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for State Employees. Cuomo also stated that he will propose (to legislation) Juneneeth to be a state holiday starting next year.

To celebrate, educate, and understand Juneteeth, here are five virtual events for NYC kids and families.